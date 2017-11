Events calendar: November 27 forward

Atikokan Christmas Cheer is now accepting donations at the Royal Bank. Applications for a hamper are available at Child & Family Services, ANFC, and the health unit; they are due by December 15.

Monday, November 27

PD Day, all schools

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Faith Lutheran Food Bank, 1 pm

Council meets, 4 pm

Friends of Quetico annual meeting, 7 pm, Waverly Library (285 Red River Rd)

Tuesday, November 28

Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library

Make & Take, 10:30 am, SunDog

Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr

Glee Club: Youth 3:10 pm, Adult 4:15 pm, North Star

Open house & artist drop-in, 6-8 pm, ANFC

Wednesday, November 29

NorWest Animal Clinic here 274-7393

Zumba, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr

Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog

TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC

Thursday, November 30

Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Friday, December 1

Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 9:45 am, St. Pat’s

Legion Seniors’ supper, 5 pm (sign-up: 597-2190)

Gym night, grades 7-12, AHS, 7-9 pm

Saturday, December 2

Markets in the Mall, 11 am – 3 pm

Sunday, December 3

Open cribbage, Legion, 1 pm

Legion children’s Christmas party, 2-4 pm (sign-up at clubroom)

Monday, December 4

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Community Food bank, 1 pm

Council meets, 4 pm

Dec. 6 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752

NorWOSSA court sports Pelican Falls at AHS

Dec. 7 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752NorWOSSA court sports TA at AHS

Markets in the Mall, 11 am – 3 pm

Celebration of Friends, 7 pm, AGH

Dec. 12 – NorWOSSA court sports Whitefish Bay at AHS

AHS School Council, 7:30 pm

Dec. 13 – NorWest Animal Clinic here 274-7393

NorWOSSA court sports QE II at AHS

Dec. 16 – Snowmobile driver training, 9 am, (register 929-2245)

Markets in the Mall, 11 am – 3 pm

Community Christmas party, 11 am – 2 pm, RUC

AES: A Christmas Carol, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Dec. 20-21 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752

Dec. 21 – Markets in the Mall, 1 – 7 pm

Jan. 12 – Finnish pancake supper, 5 pm, RUC (Snowarama Easter Seals benefit)

Jan. 19 – AES: The Fugitives, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Jan. 26 – PD Day, all schools

Jan. 27 – Atikokan Snowarama #40

Jan. 31 – ACES: DuffleBag Theatre’s Peter Pan, 6:30 pm, AHS

Mar. 8 – AES: Pretty Archie, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Apr. 4 – ACES: Jillian Jiggs, 6:30 pm, AHS

Apr. 27 – PD Day, all schools

May 2 – ACES: The Tree and the Donkey who Loved to Sing, 6:30 pm, AHS

May 16 – AES: Patricia O’Callaghan, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s