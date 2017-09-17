Obituary: Ted McLeod

Ted McLeod

With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Ted McLeod, 65, on August 15, 2017 at Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre.

Ted enjoyed the lifestyle of a small town and what it offered. He was forever keeping busy whether it was fishing, golfing, playing cards at the Legion, or visiting family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Ted will be remembered for his generous heart. He would always do anything he could to help his family and his circle of friends. He touched the hearts of many and will be sadly missed.

Left to mourn are his sisters Sharon, Caryn, Cathy, his brother Ted, his daughter Jessica and his family and friends.

Please join our family for a celebration of Ted’s life on Monday, August 28, beginning at 1 pm at the Legion in Atikokan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.HarbourviewFuneral.ca