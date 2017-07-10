Events calendar

Late last week, Hydro One cancelled some planned maintenance work at the Moose Lake transformer station, sparing Atikokan from planned outages on July 9 and 23.

Monday, July 10

Faith Lutheran Food Bank, 1 pm

Tuesday, July 11

July 11-13 – Giant Gymnastics camp, 597-1234 ext 226 or 232

Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog

Lego Day, 1 – 8:30 pm, Library

ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm

Wednesday, July 12

Premiere Lake Road Bridge closure (one day, maintenance)

Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog

Water Day, 1 pm, Library

TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC

Minute to Win It (ages 8+), 6:30 pm, Library

Music showcase, players and listeners welcome, 7 pm, Legion Point CANCELLED

Sportsmen’s Conservation Club, 7 pm, hatchery

Thursday, July 13

Outdoor activities, 10:30 am, SunDog

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Community Food Bank, 1 pm

Make your own game, (ages 8+), 1 pm (register 597-4406)

Marla Larson: Sea turtle research in Costa Rica, 7 pm, Library

Friday, July 14

Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, SunDog

Movie Day, Trolls, 1 pm, Library

Family Fire Night, 7-9 pm, ANFC

Monday, July 17

Community Food Bank, 1 pm

Council meets, 4 pm

July 18-20 and 25-25 – Swim camp, ages 8-12, 597-1234 ext 229 or 232

July 22 – Al Williams Memorial Golf, 597-6638

July 24 – Faith Lutheran Food Bank, 1 pm

July 26 – Music showcase, players and listeners welcome, 7 pm, Legion Point

July 29 – Thunder Bay Ladies Golf Day, 597-6638

MX races, Charleson, 11 am

Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion

Aug.6 – Buddy Golf Tournament, 597-6638

Aug.8 – Senior Men’s Golf Tournament, 597-6638

Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson

Aug. 14 – Council meets, 4 pm

Aug. 18 – BMX Jam, Quetico College School

Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic

Aug.24 – Senior Men’s Club Championship, Little Falls GC, 597-6638

Aug. 26 – TransCanada Trail official opening

Niobe Lake Fire auction, 11 am – 4 pm, 597-1113

Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson

Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson

Oct. 21 – 26 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031