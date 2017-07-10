-
Outers fiftieth video now online - 12 hours ago
Chamber customer service awards to Janice Splawski, Susan Roy - 1 day ago
Obituary: Richard Kolton - July 10, 2017
Events calendar - July 10, 2017
Arabian Night a success; refugee fund gets a $9,100 boost - July 5, 2017
Events calendar: July 4 forward - July 3, 2017
Terry Lloyd Anderson - July 3, 2017
Charles (Chuck) Girard - July 3, 2017
Tramin Ambassador Award winner: Spencer Meany of XY Paddle Co - June 30, 2017
OPG Health & Safety award for Atikokan Fire Rescue - June 28, 2017
Events calendar
Late last week, Hydro One cancelled some planned maintenance work at the Moose Lake transformer station, sparing Atikokan from planned outages on July 9 and 23.
Monday, July 10
Faith Lutheran Food Bank, 1 pm
Tuesday, July 11
July 11-13 – Giant Gymnastics camp, 597-1234 ext 226 or 232
Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog
Lego Day, 1 – 8:30 pm, Library
ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm
Wednesday, July 12
Premiere Lake Road Bridge closure (one day, maintenance)
Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog
Water Day, 1 pm, Library
TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC
Minute to Win It (ages 8+), 6:30 pm, Library
Music showcase, players and listeners welcome, 7 pm, Legion Point CANCELLED
Sportsmen’s Conservation Club, 7 pm, hatchery
Thursday, July 13
Outdoor activities, 10:30 am, SunDog
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC
Community Food Bank, 1 pm
Make your own game, (ages 8+), 1 pm (register 597-4406)
Marla Larson: Sea turtle research in Costa Rica, 7 pm, Library
Friday, July 14
Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, SunDog
Movie Day, Trolls, 1 pm, Library
Family Fire Night, 7-9 pm, ANFC
Monday, July 17
Community Food Bank, 1 pm
Council meets, 4 pm
July 18-20 and 25-25 – Swim camp, ages 8-12, 597-1234 ext 229 or 232
July 22 – Al Williams Memorial Golf, 597-6638
July 24 – Faith Lutheran Food Bank, 1 pm
July 26 – Music showcase, players and listeners welcome, 7 pm, Legion Point
July 29 – Thunder Bay Ladies Golf Day, 597-6638
MX races, Charleson, 11 am
Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion
Aug.6 – Buddy Golf Tournament, 597-6638
Aug.8 – Senior Men’s Golf Tournament, 597-6638
Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson
Aug. 14 – Council meets, 4 pm
Aug. 18 – BMX Jam, Quetico College School
Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic
Aug.24 – Senior Men’s Club Championship, Little Falls GC, 597-6638
Aug. 26 – TransCanada Trail official opening
Niobe Lake Fire auction, 11 am – 4 pm, 597-1113
Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson
Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson
Oct. 21 – 26 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031