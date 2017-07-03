Terry Lloyd Anderson

With heavy hearts, the family of Terry Anderson, 64, announces his passing at St. Joseph’s Hospice on June 16, 2017, after a lengthy battle with heart disease.

Terry was born on January 27, 1953 to Rosalinda and Lloyd Anderson in Rainy River, Ontario. When he was seven, his family moved to Atikokan where he resided until his health requirements moved him to Thunder Bay. In 1971 he married his childhood sweetheart Margreat. They were married 46 years.

Most of Terry’s life was spent in the logging industry. He was an extremely hard working, proud man. Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping and loved to share his stories. He was a real family man and animal lover. Those who knew him adored his “larger than life” personality. His great sense of humour is what we will all remember – one of a kind. His best friend was his dog Yeller. He was pre-deceased by his pal by only a couple months.

He is survived by his wife Margreat, daughter Jennifer (Joe Van Weeghel), son Kevin, grandsons Tyler, Matthew, and Ethan, and great-granddaughter Caitlyn; brother Norman (Sheila), sister Carol Cook (Brian); brothers in-law Jack Mattson (Eva), Marvin Mattson (Sandra), Randy Mattson, sisters in-law Dorleen Dyrland (Gordon), Sharon Beyak (Max); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and special family friends.

Terry was pre-deceased by his parents Rosalinda and Lloyd Anderson, sister Roma, nephew Brent Anderson, in-laws John and Pearl Mattson, and special girl Krysta Mosley.

The funeral service was held June 22 at Faith Lutheran Church with Rev. Keith Blom officiating. Honorary Pall Bearers are his grandchildren as well as his nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Hospice, the Faith Lutheran Memorial Fund, or a charity of choice.