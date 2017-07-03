Charles (Chuck) Girard

The family of Charles Girard would like to share that Chuck passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2017. Born on November 18, 1942 in Arvida, Quebec, Chuck moved with his parents and siblings to Atikokan in 1944. He spent his lifetime in Atikokan where he met his wife, April, when she came to town as a student teacher. They married in 1966, and raised three sons.

Chuck worked at Steep Rock Iron Mines until its closure in 1979, and was most recently known around town as “the Purolator delivery guy” until his retirement in 2010. For more than 37 years, he served the Atikokan community as a volunteer firefighter, ultimately attaining the rank of captain.

Chuck enjoyed his daily morning walks and the conversations with coffee buddies at Robins and visits with his grandchildren. He was an avid reader, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and April’s Mexico and casino travelling partner.

Chuck is lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years April, sons Dean (Kate), Duane (Amy) both of Toronto, Darren of Grande Prairie, and four grandchildren: Eden, Avonlea, Mason and Grace. He is also survived by his siblings Anne-Marie Kurbis of Selkirk, Denise (Joe) Harris of Georgetown, SC, Moe (Ruth) Girard, Phil Girard (Lenora Zimmerman) both of Kenora; brothers-in-law Gene (Yolande) of Winnipeg, Patrick (Debby), Rocky (Maryann), and Tim (Jennifer) Silvaggio; sisters-in-law Sandy Oram, Judy Youmans, Denise Maxwell and Rozanne (Dave) Chunick all of Thunder Bay, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Chuck was pre-deceased by his infant son, Troy, parents Emma & Romeo Girard, brother Gilbert and mother and father-in-law Simone & Peter Silvaggio.

Thank you to all who stopped by to offer heartfelt condolences and brought gifts of food. For those who wish, a donation to the AGH or Atikokan Food Bank would be appreciated as an expression of sympathy.

Family members will hold a private celebration of life at a later date in August.