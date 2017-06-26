Share
0 0 1 0 0
Events calendar: June 26 forward

Events calendar: June 26 forward

June 26, 2017
Web-Home-Hardware 468 catalog

Monday, June 26

Non-profit housing annual meeting, Noon, Rivercrest Terrace

International Falls Airport 300banner

Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, Riverview

Council meets, 3:30 pm (auditor’s 2016 report) and 4 pm

Tuesday, June 27

Resume workshop, 9 am, Employment Centre

Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog

ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm

Flynn & Ferrie, Scottish alternative folk duo, Legion Point, 7 pm

Wednesday, June 28

Norwest Animal Clinic (half day) 274-7393

Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog

TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC

Thursday, June 29

Outdoor activities, 10:30 am, SunDog

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Barry Smith & Kate Medland concert, Legion Point, 7 pm

Friday, June 30

Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, SunDog

Atrtisans’ Den, O’Brien St., 10 am – 5 pm

Canada 150 Carnival, downtown & beyond, 11 am – 2 pm

Recreation and Wellness Centre grand opening, 2 pm

Family Fire Night, 7-9 pm, ANFC

Saturday, July 1

Canada Day festivities

10:30 am Canoe parade leaves Bunnell Park

11 am Walking parade leaves Foodland lot

11:45 am Ceremonies at Legion Point

Monday, July 3

Community Food Bank, 1 pm

Tuesday, July 4

Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library

Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog

ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm

July 6 – Science North visits the Public Library

July 6-7 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752

July 9 – Atikokan Hydro power outage, between 2 and 4 pm

July 12 – Music showcase, players and listeners welcome, 7 pm, Legion Point

Sportsmen’s Conservation Club, 7 pm, hatchery

July 23 – Atikokan Hydro power outage, between 2 and 4 pm

July 26 – Music showcase, players and listeners welcome, 7 pm, Legion Point

July 29 – MX races, Charleson, 11 am

Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion

Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson

Aug. 18 – BMX Jam, Quetico College School

Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic

Aug. 26 – TransCanada Trail official opening

Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson

Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson

Oct. 21 – 26 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031

Web-Home-Hardware 468 catalog