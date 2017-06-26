-
Events calendar: June 26 forward
Monday, June 26
Non-profit housing annual meeting, Noon, Rivercrest Terrace
Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, Riverview
Council meets, 3:30 pm (auditor’s 2016 report) and 4 pm
Tuesday, June 27
Resume workshop, 9 am, Employment Centre
Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog
ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm
Flynn & Ferrie, Scottish alternative folk duo, Legion Point, 7 pm
Wednesday, June 28
Norwest Animal Clinic (half day) 274-7393
Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog
TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC
Thursday, June 29
Outdoor activities, 10:30 am, SunDog
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC
Barry Smith & Kate Medland concert, Legion Point, 7 pm
Friday, June 30
Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, SunDog
Atrtisans’ Den, O’Brien St., 10 am – 5 pm
Canada 150 Carnival, downtown & beyond, 11 am – 2 pm
Recreation and Wellness Centre grand opening, 2 pm
Family Fire Night, 7-9 pm, ANFC
Saturday, July 1
Canada Day festivities
10:30 am Canoe parade leaves Bunnell Park
11 am Walking parade leaves Foodland lot
11:45 am Ceremonies at Legion Point
Monday, July 3
Community Food Bank, 1 pm
Tuesday, July 4
Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library
Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog
ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm
July 6 – Science North visits the Public Library
July 6-7 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752
July 9 – Atikokan Hydro power outage, between 2 and 4 pm
July 12 – Music showcase, players and listeners welcome, 7 pm, Legion Point
Sportsmen’s Conservation Club, 7 pm, hatchery
July 23 – Atikokan Hydro power outage, between 2 and 4 pm
July 26 – Music showcase, players and listeners welcome, 7 pm, Legion Point
July 29 – MX races, Charleson, 11 am
Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion
Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson
Aug. 18 – BMX Jam, Quetico College School
Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic
Aug. 26 – TransCanada Trail official opening
Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson
Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson
Oct. 21 – 26 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031