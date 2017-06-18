Share
Events calendar: June 19 forward

June 18, 2017
That old Coleman lantern Denis Gosselin and his Base Hitter teammates were contesting for the Relay for Life dates from 1932! (Stacey Maki got it right, which won her over $250). The lantern case was from 1955; Diana Beaudry won $27.50 on that, and donated it back to the Relay. So the old Coleman gear raised over $300 for the cause.

Monday, June 19

Community Food Bank, 1 pm

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, Riverview

Council meets, 4 pm

School board special meeting on K-12 school, 7 pm, AHS (delegations register by June 12)

St. Pat’s grad, 7 pm, MoTown

Tuesday, June 20

June 20-21 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752

Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library

Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog

Outers return, noon, Nym Lake

Family Health Team annual meeting, 5 pm, Zuke Rd.

ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm

Wednesday, June 21

Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog

SK grad, St. Pat’s 1 pm

TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC

Ask the Elder, 5:30-8 pm, ANFC

DIY crafts: Fidget spinners (ages 8+), 6:30 pm, library, register 597-4406

AHS Junior grad, 6:30 pm, Grayson Hall

Thursday, June 22

Last day of school

Outdoor activities, 10:30 am, SunDog

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Glee Club: O Canada practice for Canada Day, 4 pm, RUC

Friday, June 23

Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star

AHS grad, 6:30 pm, Grayson Hall

Family Fire Night, 7-9 pm, ANFC

Monday, June 26

Non-profit housing annual meeting, Noon, Rivercrest Terrace

Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, Riverview

Council meets, 4 pm

June 27 – Resume workshop, 9 am, Employment Centre

Flynn & Ferrie, Scottish alternative folk duo, Legion Point, 7 pm

June 28 – Norwest Animal Clinic (half day) 274-7393

June 29 – Barry Smith & Kate Medland concert, Legion Point, 7 pm

June 30 – Canada 150 Carnival, downtown

Recreation and Wellness Centre grand opening, 2 pm

July 1 – Atikokan Canada Day festivities

July 6-7 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752

July 12 – Music showcase, players and listeners welcome, 7 pm, Legion Point

Sportsmen’s Conservation Club, 7 pm, hatchery

July 26 – Music showcase, players and listeners welcome, 7 pm, Legion Point

July 29 – MX races, Charleson, 11 am

Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion

Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson

Aug. 18 – BMX Jam, Quetico College School

Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic

Aug. 26 – TransCanada Trail official opening

Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson

Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson

Oct. 21 – 26 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031

 

