-
Chamber presents Lifetime Achievement Award to Vic Prokopchuk - 16 hours ago
-
Joe Marohnic: His enthusiasm is contagious - June 19, 2017
-
Events calendar: June 19 forward - June 18, 2017
-
Quetico and Superior National Forest renew Sister Sites Arrangement - June 16, 2017
-
Lions KidSight: Early is the best time to catch a vision problem - June 14, 2017
-
Obituary: Muriel Jones - June 12, 2017
-
Obituary: Mary Pailing - June 12, 2017
-
Obituary: Frances Viita - June 12, 2017
-
Events calendar: June 12 forward - June 12, 2017
-
AHS co-op: Giving students hands-on workplace experience - June 8, 2017
Events calendar: June 19 forward
That old Coleman lantern Denis Gosselin and his Base Hitter teammates were contesting for the Relay for Life dates from 1932! (Stacey Maki got it right, which won her over $250). The lantern case was from 1955; Diana Beaudry won $27.50 on that, and donated it back to the Relay. So the old Coleman gear raised over $300 for the cause.
Monday, June 19
Community Food Bank, 1 pm
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, Riverview
Council meets, 4 pm
School board special meeting on K-12 school, 7 pm, AHS (delegations register by June 12)
St. Pat’s grad, 7 pm, MoTown
Tuesday, June 20
June 20-21 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752
Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library
Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog
Outers return, noon, Nym Lake
Family Health Team annual meeting, 5 pm, Zuke Rd.
ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm
Wednesday, June 21
Norwest Animal Clinic 274-7393
Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog
SK grad, St. Pat’s 1 pm
TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC
Ask the Elder, 5:30-8 pm, ANFC
DIY crafts: Fidget spinners (ages 8+), 6:30 pm, library, register 597-4406
AHS Junior grad, 6:30 pm, Grayson Hall
Thursday, June 22
Last day of school
Outdoor activities, 10:30 am, SunDog
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC
Glee Club: O Canada practice for Canada Day, 4 pm, RUC
Friday, June 23
Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star
AHS grad, 6:30 pm, Grayson Hall
Family Fire Night, 7-9 pm, ANFC
Monday, June 26
Non-profit housing annual meeting, Noon, Rivercrest Terrace
Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, Riverview
Council meets, 4 pm
June 27 – Resume workshop, 9 am, Employment Centre
Flynn & Ferrie, Scottish alternative folk duo, Legion Point, 7 pm
June 28 – Norwest Animal Clinic (half day) 274-7393
June 29 – Barry Smith & Kate Medland concert, Legion Point, 7 pm
June 30 – Canada 150 Carnival, downtown
Recreation and Wellness Centre grand opening, 2 pm
July 1 – Atikokan Canada Day festivities
July 6-7 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752
July 12 – Music showcase, players and listeners welcome, 7 pm, Legion Point
Sportsmen’s Conservation Club, 7 pm, hatchery
July 26 – Music showcase, players and listeners welcome, 7 pm, Legion Point
July 29 – MX races, Charleson, 11 am
Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion
Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson
Aug. 18 – BMX Jam, Quetico College School
Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic
Aug. 26 – TransCanada Trail official opening
Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson
Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson
Oct. 21 – 26 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031