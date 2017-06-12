Obituary: Muriel Jones

Muriel Jones

With great sadness the family announce the death of Muriel Jones (Thibault). Muriel passed away peacefully May 10, 2017, in Atikokan General Hospital with two of her friends by her side.

She was born February 24, 1922 in Quebec City. Muriel was a woman who traveled many places and had many adventures in her life. In 1972 she married Gordon Jones and together they did the construction circuit. Muriel in many cases was the bookkeeper and she was a very talented and efficient one. In 1976 they came to Atikokan where Gordon was involved in the construction of Pluswood.

Muriel was talented in many other areas: besides being a great cook and pastry maker, she also sewed, knit, did amazing counted cross stitch pictures, and was a very handy maintenance person around her home.

She is survived by a niece in Montreal, a nephew in Hamilton, seven step-children in various parts of Canada, and many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Gordon in 1989 and will be laid to rest beside him in Masonville, Quebec.

As per Muriel’s wishes, donations in her memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.