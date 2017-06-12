Obituary: Mary Pailing

Mary Pailing

Mary Pailing, 91, a long-time resident of Atikokan, passed away peacefully at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on May 17, 2017 with her family by her side.

She is survived by sons Bruce (Sue), Gord (Tammy), and Robert (Melanie); grandchildren Danielle, Jamie, Jason, and Bradley, and by numerous nephews and nieces in Southern Ontario.

She was predeceased by her husband Percy, son Brian, her parents, brother, sisters, and lifelong friend Gord Webster.

As per Mary’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private internment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Society, the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or a charity of choice.