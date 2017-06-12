-
Chamber presents Lifetime Achievement Award to Vic Prokopchuk - 16 hours ago
-
Joe Marohnic: His enthusiasm is contagious - June 19, 2017
-
Events calendar: June 19 forward - June 18, 2017
-
Quetico and Superior National Forest renew Sister Sites Arrangement - June 16, 2017
-
Lions KidSight: Early is the best time to catch a vision problem - June 14, 2017
-
Obituary: Muriel Jones - June 12, 2017
-
Obituary: Mary Pailing - June 12, 2017
-
Obituary: Frances Viita - June 12, 2017
-
Events calendar: June 12 forward - June 12, 2017
-
AHS co-op: Giving students hands-on workplace experience - June 8, 2017
Obituary: Frances Viita
Frances Viita
With great sadness we announce Frances Mary Viita (née Fishley), 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at the Atikokan Hospital Extended Care.
Frances was the daughter of Francis and Margaret Fishley (née McMurchie), born on April 23, 1925, in Haileybury, Ontario. She married Allan Viita on October 7, 1950, and in 1961 they moved to Atikokan, Ontario.
She enjoyed time at the cottage, gardening, knitting, reading, swimming, cross-country skiing, spending time with her family, and was active in the Anglican Church.
Frances is survived by her children Karen, Andrew, and Eric, grandchildren David (Kristin), Robert, Jennifer, and James, great grandchildren Sophia and Claire, as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was predeceased by her husband Allan on March 12, 1989, her parents, brothers William, Harry and Thomas.
We will always cherish our memories of her as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Atikokan General Hospital’s Extended Care Wing or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.