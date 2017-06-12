Obituary: Frances Viita

Frances Viita

With great sadness we announce Frances Mary Viita (née Fishley), 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at the Atikokan Hospital Extended Care.

Frances was the daughter of Francis and Margaret Fishley (née McMurchie), born on April 23, 1925, in Haileybury, Ontario. She married Allan Viita on October 7, 1950, and in 1961 they moved to Atikokan, Ontario.

She enjoyed time at the cottage, gardening, knitting, reading, swimming, cross-country skiing, spending time with her family, and was active in the Anglican Church.

Frances is survived by her children Karen, Andrew, and Eric, grandchildren David (Kristin), Robert, Jennifer, and James, great grandchildren Sophia and Claire, as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was predeceased by her husband Allan on March 12, 1989, her parents, brothers William, Harry and Thomas.

We will always cherish our memories of her as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to the Atikokan General Hospital’s Extended Care Wing or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.