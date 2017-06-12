Share
Events calendar: June 12 forward

June 12, 2017
Monday, June 12

Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, Riverview

Council meets, 4 pm

Tuesday, June 13

Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library

Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog

Seniors’ Month Tea. 1-3 pm, Council Chambers

Shelter of Hope annual meeting, 5 pm, La Place rendezvous, FF

ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm

Wednesday, June 14

Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog

TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC

Ask the Elder, 5:30-8 pm, ANFC

Adult craft: DIY Garden Pot Deco, Library, register 597-4406

Early Years programs consultation, 6 pm, North Star

Sportsmen’s Conservation Club, 7 pm, hatchery

Thursday, June 15

Outdoor activities, 10:30 am, SunDog

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

ANFC annual meeting, POSTPONED to July 5

Father’s Day craft (ages 8+), 6:30, Library (register 597-4406)

Friday, June 16

Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star

Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Centre

Father’s Day celebration, 3:45 pm, SunDog

Firefly annual meeting, Kenora, 5 pm

Family Fire Night, 7-9 pm, ANFC

Saturday, June 17

Northwest Catholic DSB meets, 9:30 am, St. Pat’s

Movie Day: Moana, 1 pm, Library

Monday, June 19

Community Food Bank, 1 pm

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, Riverview

Council meets, 4 pm

School board special meeting on K-12 school, 7 pm, AHS (delegations register by June 12)

St. Pat’s grad, 7 pm, MoTown

June 20 – Outers return, noon, Nym Lake

Family Health Team annual meeting, 5 pm, Zuke Rd.

June 20-21 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752

June 21 – Norwest Animal Clinic 274-7393

AHS Junior grad, 6:30 pm, Grayson Hall

June 22 – Last day of school

June 23 – AHS grad, 6:30 pm, Grayson Hall

June 26 – Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm

June 28 – Norwest Animal Clinic (half day) 274-7393

June 30 – Canada 150 Carnival, downtown

Recreation and Wellness Centre grand opening, 2 pm

July 1 – Atikokan Canada Day festivities

July 6-7 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752

July 29 – MX races, Charleson, 11 am

Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion

Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson

Aug. 18 – BMX Jam, Quetico College School

Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic

Aug. 26 – TransCanada Trail official opening

Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson

Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson

Oct. 21 – 26 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031

 

