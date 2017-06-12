Events calendar: June 12 forward

-
Monday, June 12
Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, Riverview
Council meets, 4 pm
Tuesday, June 13
Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library
Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog
Seniors’ Month Tea. 1-3 pm, Council Chambers
Shelter of Hope annual meeting, 5 pm, La Place rendezvous, FF
ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm
Wednesday, June 14
Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog
TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC
Ask the Elder, 5:30-8 pm, ANFC
Adult craft: DIY Garden Pot Deco, Library, register 597-4406
Early Years programs consultation, 6 pm, North Star
Sportsmen’s Conservation Club, 7 pm, hatchery
Thursday, June 15
Outdoor activities, 10:30 am, SunDog
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC
ANFC annual meeting, POSTPONED to July 5
Father’s Day craft (ages 8+), 6:30, Library (register 597-4406)
Friday, June 16
Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star
Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Centre
Father’s Day celebration, 3:45 pm, SunDog
Firefly annual meeting, Kenora, 5 pm
Family Fire Night, 7-9 pm, ANFC
Saturday, June 17
Northwest Catholic DSB meets, 9:30 am, St. Pat’s
Movie Day: Moana, 1 pm, Library
Monday, June 19
Community Food Bank, 1 pm
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, Riverview
Council meets, 4 pm
School board special meeting on K-12 school, 7 pm, AHS (delegations register by June 12)
St. Pat’s grad, 7 pm, MoTown
June 20 – Outers return, noon, Nym Lake
Family Health Team annual meeting, 5 pm, Zuke Rd.
June 20-21 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752
June 21 – Norwest Animal Clinic 274-7393
Family Health Team annual meeting, 5 pm, Zuke Rd.
AHS Junior grad, 6:30 pm, Grayson Hall
June 22 – Last day of school
June 23 – AHS grad, 6:30 pm, Grayson Hall
June 26 – Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm
June 28 – Norwest Animal Clinic (half day) 274-7393
June 30 – Canada 150 Carnival, downtown
Recreation and Wellness Centre grand opening, 2 pm
July 1 – Atikokan Canada Day festivities
July 6-7 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752
July 29 – MX races, Charleson, 11 am
Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion
Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson
Aug. 18 – BMX Jam, Quetico College School
Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic
Aug. 26 – TransCanada Trail official opening
Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson
Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson
Oct. 21 – 26 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031