Events calendar: June 5 forward

June 6, 2017
Monday, June 5

Community Food Bank, 1 pm

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, Riverview

Council meets, 4 pm

Tuesday, June 6

Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752

Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library

Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog

ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm

Daycare annual meeting, 6 pm Rainbow Centre

Chamber of Commerce annual meeting, 6 pm, AEDC

AGH annual meeting, 7 pm, basement boardroom
(should be Wednesday evening)

Wednesday, June 7

Norwest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752

Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog

MP Rusnak outreach, noon- 2 pm, appt. 1-800-667-6186

TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC

Ask the Elder, 5:30-8 pm, ANFC

AGH annual meeting, 7 pm, basement boardroom

Thursday, June 8

St. Pat’s School Carnival, 9 am – 2 pm

Pre-school outdoor activity, 10:30 am, SunDog

Container Gardening, noon, Sun Dog (register 597-1481)

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Community Food Bank, 1 pm

Father’s Day craft (ages 4-7), 6:30, Library (register 597-4406)

Friday, June 9

PD Day, all schools

Outers depart on 12-day spring trip

Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star

Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Centre

Family Fire Night, 7-9 pm, ANFC

Saturday, June 10

Relay for Life, noon – midnight, Charleson

Pictograph opening: Small Wonders – The Boreal, by Brian Holden, 1 – 3 pm

Sunday, June 11

Quetico Centre Remembered, 1-3 pm, Centennial Museum

Monday, June 12

Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, Riverview

Council meets, 4 pm

June 13 – Seniors’ Month Tea. 1-3 pm, Council Chambers

Shelter of Hope annual meeting, 5 pm, La Place rendezvous, FF

June 14 – Sportsmen’s Conservation Club, 7 pm, hatchery

June 15 – ANFC annual meeting, 5:30 pm

June 16 – Father’s Day celebration, 3:45 pm, SunDog

Firefly annual meeting, Kenora, 5 pm

June 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB meets, St. Pat’s

June 19 – School board special meeting on K-12 school, 7 pm, AHS (delegations register by June 12)

St. Pat’s grad, 7 pm, MoTown

June 20 – Outers return, noon, Nym Lake

Family Health Team annual meeting, 5 pm, Zuke Rd.

June 20-21 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752

June 21 – Norwest Animal Clinic 274-7393

AHS Junior grad, 6:30 pm, Grayson Hall

June 22 – Last day of school

June 23 – AHS grad, 6:30 pm, Grayson Hall

June 26 – Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm

June 30 – Canada 150 Carnival, downtown

Recreation and Wellness Centre grand opening, 2 pm

July 1 – Atikokan Canada Day festivities

July 29 – MX races, Charleson, 11 am

Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion

Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson

Aug. 18 – BMX Jam, Quetico College School

Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic

Aug. 26 – TransCanada Trail official opening

Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson

Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson

Oct. 21 – 26 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031

 

