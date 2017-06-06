-
Events calendar: June 5 forward
Monday, June 5
Community Food Bank, 1 pm
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, Riverview
Council meets, 4 pm
Tuesday, June 6
Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752
Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library
Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog
ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm
Daycare annual meeting, 6 pm Rainbow Centre
Chamber of Commerce annual meeting, 6 pm, AEDC
AGH annual meeting, 7 pm, basement boardroom(should be Wednesday evening)
Wednesday, June 7
Norwest Animal Clinic 274-7393
Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752
Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog
MP Rusnak outreach, noon- 2 pm, appt. 1-800-667-6186
TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC
Ask the Elder, 5:30-8 pm, ANFC
AGH annual meeting, 7 pm, basement boardroom
Thursday, June 8
St. Pat’s School Carnival, 9 am – 2 pm
Pre-school outdoor activity, 10:30 am, SunDog
Container Gardening, noon, Sun Dog (register 597-1481)
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC
Community Food Bank, 1 pm
Father’s Day craft (ages 4-7), 6:30, Library (register 597-4406)
Friday, June 9
PD Day, all schools
Outers depart on 12-day spring trip
Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star
Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Centre
Family Fire Night, 7-9 pm, ANFC
Saturday, June 10
Relay for Life, noon – midnight, Charleson
Pictograph opening: Small Wonders – The Boreal, by Brian Holden, 1 – 3 pm
Sunday, June 11
Quetico Centre Remembered, 1-3 pm, Centennial Museum
Monday, June 12
Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, Riverview
Council meets, 4 pm
June 13 – Seniors’ Month Tea. 1-3 pm, Council Chambers
Shelter of Hope annual meeting, 5 pm, La Place rendezvous, FF
June 14 – Sportsmen’s Conservation Club, 7 pm, hatchery
June 15 – ANFC annual meeting, 5:30 pm
June 16 – Father’s Day celebration, 3:45 pm, SunDog
Firefly annual meeting, Kenora, 5 pm
June 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB meets, St. Pat’s
June 19 – School board special meeting on K-12 school, 7 pm, AHS (delegations register by June 12)
St. Pat’s grad, 7 pm, MoTown
June 20 – Outers return, noon, Nym Lake
Family Health Team annual meeting, 5 pm, Zuke Rd.
June 20-21 – Optometrist visits, 1-800-560-8752
June 21 – Norwest Animal Clinic 274-7393
Family Health Team annual meeting, 5 pm, Zuke Rd.
AHS Junior grad, 6:30 pm, Grayson Hall
June 22 – Last day of school
June 23 – AHS grad, 6:30 pm, Grayson Hall
June 26 – Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm
June 30 – Canada 150 Carnival, downtown
Recreation and Wellness Centre grand opening, 2 pm
July 1 – Atikokan Canada Day festivities
July 29 – MX races, Charleson, 11 am
Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion
Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson
Aug. 18 – BMX Jam, Quetico College School
Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic
Aug. 26 – TransCanada Trail official opening
Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson
Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson
Oct. 21 – 26 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031