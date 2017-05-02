Obituary Liz Chambers

Liz Chambers

With great sadness the family of Elizabeth (Liz) Susan Chambers (née Croome) announce her passing at Atikokan General Hospital on April 13, 2017 with family by her side.

Born June 10, 1953 in Winnipeg, she and her family lived in Thunder Bay and then moved on to Montreal. When her father became ill, they moved back to Atikokan to be near extended family. Liz received her high school diploma (Outers 1969-70), obtained her RNA certificate, and then on October 20, 1973 married her hometown sweetheart, Darrell Chambers. After a few months in Thunder Bay, they returned to their roots and family in Atikokan. Liz worked at the Atikokan General Hospital (AGH) for a number of years.

Liz and Darrell added three beautiful daughters to their growing family: Lisa, Dorion, and Jodie. They were the loves of her life. She devoted herself to her family. She adored her girls, spent many hours at the cabin, sewing, doing crafts, and cooking for them. Liz taught her girls many wonderful skills. It was a busy time: looking after her family, taking care of her mother Marjorie, helping with her in-laws Jim & Grace Chambers, and working full time.

Liz had an amazingly big heart: not only did she love her family and friends, a big part of her heart went to her fur babies! She was definitely a dog whisperer. After leaving the AGH, she and Darrell started grooming and kennelled dogs. Liz thought all the dogs in Atikokan were hers, she just loaned them out to their “owners”!!

She was a faithful member of Church of the Good Shepherd and to this day you can see where she left her mark in those beautiful paintings. Liz loved painting with her little group (the 5 L’s) as well as hunting, fishing, playing cards, making crafts etc.

Liz is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Darrell Chambers, children Lisa (Leo) Chambers of Stratton, Dorion Chambers of Fort Frances, Jodie (Jeff) Hare of Winnipeg, and eight grandchildren: Jacob, Shailyn, Elias, Cheyenne, Cohen, Ozzy, Mason, and Rhyse. She is also survived by her brother Herbert (Mary) Croome, sister Sherry Holgerson, and brother Ron Holgerson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and adored cousins.

She was pre-deceased by her father Bill Croome in 1961, mother Marjorie Croome (Brown) in 2015; in-laws Grace and Jim Chambers; grandparents Clara and Alfred Brown and Elizabeth and Randolph Croome; uncles Gerald (Merveline), Norman (Hazel) Croome, Herbert Croome; aunts Josephine (Cam) Benson, Ruby (Craig) Duns, Caroline (Alex) Hughes, Mary (Webb) Calder, Gertrude (John) Stark; and cousins Willie Cheslock, and Blake Cheslock.

Cremation has taken place. A service was held at the Church of the Good Shepherd April 20, followed by a celebration of life, love, and friendship at the Atikokan Royal Canadian Legion hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Church of the Good Shepherd (Box 554, Atikokan) would be appreciated by the family.