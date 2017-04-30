Events calendar: May 1 forward

Monday, May 1

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Community Food Bank, 1 pm

Council meets, 4 pm

Tuesday, May 2

Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library

Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog

ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm

Watoto Children’s Choir, 7 pm, Riverview United

Rainy River DSB meets, AHS

Wednesday, May 3

Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog

TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC

Music in the Museum, players & listeners welcome! 6-9 pm

Thursday, May 4

Pre-school outdoor activity, 10:30 am, SunDog

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Opening: History in Stitches: Fabric Art throughout the Years, 1 – 4 pm, Centennial Museum

Ask the Elder, 6-8 pm, ANFC

Mother’s Day Craft (ages 4-7), Library, register 597-4406

Rock into Spring, Glee Club show, 7 pm, RUC

Friday, May 5

May 5 – 10 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031

Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star

Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Centre

Saturday, May 6

Gun & Hobby Show, 10 am – 4 pm, FF Curling Club

UCW Spring Showcase, 11 am – 3 pm, Riverview United

Sunday, May 7

Open cribbage, Legion, 1 pm

Monday, May 8

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm

Council meets, 4 pm

Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm

May 9 – AHS School Council, 7 pm

May 10 – 11 – Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

May 10-13 – Friends of the Library book sale

May 10 – Norwest Animal Clinic 274-7393

MP Rusnak, constituency appointments, 1-800-667-6186

Sportsmen’s Conservation Club, 7 pm, hatchery

May 11– Artisan’s Den, 11 am – 7 pm, O’Brien St.

CIBC closure meeting, 7-9 pm, Riverview United

May 12 – Mother’s Day brunch, 11:30 am, SunDog

Mental health info booth, Clinic

May 17 – Music in the Museum, players & listeners welcome! 6-9 pm

May 18 – Norwest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala, Legion Hall

Rainy River DSSAB annual meeting, 6 pm, Copper River Inn, FF

May 22 – Victoria Day

Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm

May 24 – Rainbow Centre birthday BBQ, 5:30 pm

May 27 – Path of the Paddles season opener, 10 am

MX Races, Charleson, 11 am

Vintage Iron Auto Club Show ‘n Shine, Main St.

Atikokan Love for Refugees dinner, Legion Hall

May 31 – Music in the Museum, players & listeners welcome! 6-9 pm

June 9 – PD Day, all schools

June 10 – Relay for Life, noon – midnight, Charleson

June 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB meets, St. Pat’s

June 22 – Last day of school

June 30 – July 1 – Atikokan Canada Day festivities

July 29 – MX races, Charleson, 11 am

Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion

Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson

Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic

Aug. 26 – TransCanada Trail official opening

Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson

Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson

Oct. 21 – 26 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031