Events calendar: May 1 forward
Monday, May 1
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC
Community Food Bank, 1 pm
Council meets, 4 pm
Tuesday, May 2
Optometrist 1-800-560-8752
Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library
Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog
ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm
Watoto Children’s Choir, 7 pm, Riverview United
Rainy River DSB meets, AHS
Wednesday, May 3
Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog
TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC
Music in the Museum, players & listeners welcome! 6-9 pm
Thursday, May 4
Pre-school outdoor activity, 10:30 am, SunDog
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC
Opening: History in Stitches: Fabric Art throughout the Years, 1 – 4 pm, Centennial Museum
Ask the Elder, 6-8 pm, ANFC
Mother’s Day Craft (ages 4-7), Library, register 597-4406
Rock into Spring, Glee Club show, 7 pm, RUC
Friday, May 5
May 5 – 10 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031
Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star
Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Centre
Saturday, May 6
Gun & Hobby Show, 10 am – 4 pm, FF Curling Club
UCW Spring Showcase, 11 am – 3 pm, Riverview United
Sunday, May 7
Open cribbage, Legion, 1 pm
Monday, May 8
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC
Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm
Council meets, 4 pm
Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm
May 9 – AHS School Council, 7 pm
May 10 – 11 – Optometrist 1-800-560-8752
May 10-13 – Friends of the Library book sale
May 10 – Norwest Animal Clinic 274-7393
MP Rusnak, constituency appointments, 1-800-667-6186
Sportsmen’s Conservation Club, 7 pm, hatchery
May 11– Artisan’s Den, 11 am – 7 pm, O’Brien St.
CIBC closure meeting, 7-9 pm, Riverview United
May 12 – Mother’s Day brunch, 11:30 am, SunDog
Mental health info booth, Clinic
May 17 – Music in the Museum, players & listeners welcome! 6-9 pm
May 18 – Norwest Animal Clinic 274-7393
Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala, Legion Hall
Rainy River DSSAB annual meeting, 6 pm, Copper River Inn, FF
May 22 – Victoria Day
Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm
May 24 – Rainbow Centre birthday BBQ, 5:30 pm
May 27 – Path of the Paddles season opener, 10 am
MX Races, Charleson, 11 am
Vintage Iron Auto Club Show ‘n Shine, Main St.
Atikokan Love for Refugees dinner, Legion Hall
May 31 – Music in the Museum, players & listeners welcome! 6-9 pm
June 9 – PD Day, all schools
June 10 – Relay for Life, noon – midnight, Charleson
June 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB meets, St. Pat’s
June 22 – Last day of school
June 30 – July 1 – Atikokan Canada Day festivities
July 29 – MX races, Charleson, 11 am
Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion
Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson
Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic
Aug. 26 – TransCanada Trail official opening
Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson
Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson
Oct. 21 – 26 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031