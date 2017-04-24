Obituary: Ike McMahon

Ike McMahon

Lawrence Kelly ‘Ike’ McMahon passed away suddenly on Saturday April 1, 2017 in Stony Mountain, MB.

Ike was born on January 30, 1977 in Atikokan to Kelly and Roberta McMahon. He was raised in Atikokan, attending school (Outers 1993-94), playing hockey, and collecting baseball and hockey cards. Ike made friends everywhere he went; he was the type of guy you wanted on your side. He was always there to help a friend or right a wrong. Inside that intimidating body was a person with a big heart.

He leaves behind his father Kelly (Lisa); mother Roberta (Richard); daughters Ciera and Emerson; brother Tyler (Amy); step sister Kelisa; aunts and uncles Louis (Smokey) Bruyere (Ginny), Lawrence Bruyere (Carole), Peter Bruyere (Faye), Wendy Kratky (EJ), Barb Boulette, Doreen Williamson (Wayne), Jack Folster (Caren), Bob McMahon (Lorraine) and Dawn Demuriak (Steve) as well as numerous cousins.

Ike was predeceased by his uncle Albert Bruyere.

A private family service was held with cremation. Online condolences may be made in care of www.GreenFuneralHomeFortFrances.com.