-
Obituary: Ike McMahon - 9 hours ago
-
Annual water report: Usage down, plant operation continues to improve - 1 day ago
-
Shifting the alcohol norms: Health unit report focuses on building a culture of moderation - April 20, 2017
-
School board aiming for one new K-12 school at AHS site - April 19, 2017
-
Obituary: Margaret Bailey - April 18, 2017
-
Obituary: Dagmar Sampson - April 18, 2017
-
Sunday Wilde and Reno Jack hit the road - April 18, 2017
-
Events calendar: April 17 forward - April 15, 2017
-
Jordan Stus and family take over at The Great Bear - April 12, 2017
-
Obituary: Owen Boland - April 11, 2017
Obituary: Ike McMahon
Ike McMahon
Lawrence Kelly ‘Ike’ McMahon passed away suddenly on Saturday April 1, 2017 in Stony Mountain, MB.
Ike was born on January 30, 1977 in Atikokan to Kelly and Roberta McMahon. He was raised in Atikokan, attending school (Outers 1993-94), playing hockey, and collecting baseball and hockey cards. Ike made friends everywhere he went; he was the type of guy you wanted on your side. He was always there to help a friend or right a wrong. Inside that intimidating body was a person with a big heart.
He leaves behind his father Kelly (Lisa); mother Roberta (Richard); daughters Ciera and Emerson; brother Tyler (Amy); step sister Kelisa; aunts and uncles Louis (Smokey) Bruyere (Ginny), Lawrence Bruyere (Carole), Peter Bruyere (Faye), Wendy Kratky (EJ), Barb Boulette, Doreen Williamson (Wayne), Jack Folster (Caren), Bob McMahon (Lorraine) and Dawn Demuriak (Steve) as well as numerous cousins.
Ike was predeceased by his uncle Albert Bruyere.
A private family service was held with cremation. Online condolences may be made in care of www.GreenFuneralHomeFortFrances.com.