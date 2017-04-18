Obituary: Margaret Bailey

Margaret Bailey

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Bailey (née VanDillen), mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who died peacefully on March 29, 2017 at Meadowood Manor in Winnipeg.

Margaret was born on May 24, 1931 to Olga and Hubert VanDillen, the middle of six children, and grew up on the family farm near Manitou, Manitoba in the beautiful Pembina Valley.

Margaret and her late husband Ron (August 25, 1926 – March 1, 2012) spent over thirty years in Atikokan, raising their family.

She is survived by her youngest sister, Ella, her children, Rhonda, Kim (Laurie), Lori (Gary), and Coral (Ken), grandchildren, Ron, Jen (Ian), and Jamie, and three great grandchildren, Wyatt, Leila and Orion.

A funeral service was held April 8 at Doyle’s Funeral Home, with Rev. Catherine Waldie officiating. In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, a donation in her name can be made to a charity of your choice. On-line condolences may be made at www.DoylesFuneralHome.ca