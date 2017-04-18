Obituary: Dagmar Sampson

Dagmar Sampson

With heavy hearts, the Sampson family announces the passing of their beautiful matriarch Dagmar. Dagmar passed away peacefully on Thursday March 23, 2017 at the Atikokan General Hospital with her children by her side.

Dagmar was born in Berlin, Germany on July 12, 1939. She came to Canada as a young girl on her mother’s back while swimming to escape the war, and she carried many haunting memories of their travels out of Germany.

She met her one true love in Atikokan and was united in marriage to Omer Sampson on December 23, 1955. Together they gave life to seven children. They were happily married until Omer’s untimely passing in 1970.

Dagmar went on to own and operate J&D Shell Service. It was there she discovered her love of cooking, baking, and people. It didn’t take long for word to spread about her home cooked meals and amazing baking. Her simple secret was “Heavy on the TLC”, and it showed on every plate and pie she baked. After nearly 20 years success at J&D, Dagmar moved on to become co-owner of The Union Pub where she operated The Diversion Restaurant. Her faithful patrons followed her on her new venture making the Diversion a success as well. After a fall and injury to her hip, she retired from the physical labour of running the Diversion and went on to own and operate Heart & Home Gift and Flower shop with her daughter Carol. Upon the closing of Heart & Home, Dagmar retired to enjoy home life and her children and grandchildren. She always had a home made meal and fresh baking ready at any time of the day, every day for her family.

Dagmar enjoyed any and all activities that involved her family. She especially loved the times spent at the camp on Perch Lake. Though she was renowned for her lavish home cooked meals, she herself was totally content with a hot dog over the fire. We always have, and always will, set a chair for “Mom” around the campfire.

Dagmar is lovingly remembered by her children Douglas, Carol, Brad (Susan), Darren (Jennifer), and Greg; grandchildren Brendan, Cole, Kelsey (Codge), Callie, Ricky, Robin, Parker, Scotty, Simon and Alex; great grandchildren Brinley, Ellie, and new baby Gage. She is also survived by her siblings Sue (Bob) Potts, Ernie Czapla, Mike Czapla, Peggy (Jim) Lee, and nieces and nephews.

Dagmar was predeceased by her mother Ruth Czapla, her husband Omer Sampson, and their precious children Pamela and Ricky.

As per Dagmar’s wishes a private family service will take place at a later date with interment in Little Falls Cemetery Atikokan by Omer’s side.

If desired memorial donations may be made in Dagmar’s memory to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.NorthridgeFuneralHome.com