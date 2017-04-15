-
Events calendar: April 17 forward
Monday, April 17
Easter Monday (yes, the Progress will come out this day)
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC
Tuesday, April 18
Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library
Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog
Community Food bank, 1-2:30 pm
Northwest Catholic DSB, 6:30 pm, 597-2633
ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm
Earth Day movie, 7 pm, Library
Wednesday, April 19
Apr. 19-20 – Optometrist 1-800-560-8752
Mom Fitness, 9:30 am, ANFC
Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog
Zumba, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr
TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC
AEDC annual meeting, 6:30 pm, Training room (across street from Walt’s)
Ken Kooper reading, book signing, 7 pm
Minor hockey annual meeting, 7 pm, LFRC
Curling club annual meeting, 7 pm, LFRC
Thursday, April 20
Easter Party, SunDog, 11 am
Silent Auction of Antiques and Collectibles, Pictograph, 12 – 4 pm
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC
Community Food bank, 1-2:30 pm
Make your own pillow (ages 8+), Library (register 597-4406)
Ask the Elder. 6-8 pm, ANFC
Adult Learning Centre annual meeting, 7 pm, Rawn Rd. Centre
Friday, April 21
Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star
Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Centre
Saturday, April 22
Outers service day
Pictograph opening, Wild Things ~ We Quilt Everything, 1 pm
Sunday, April 23
Open cribbage, Legion, 1 pm
Monday, April 24
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC
Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm
Council meets, 4 pm
Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm
AES: Folk quintet Union Duke, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s
Apr. 26 – Norwest Animal Clinic, 274-7393
Health Fair, Noon – 4 pm, Legion
ACES: TerZetto, 6:30 pm, AHS
Apr. 28 – Confederation College at AHS, 12:30 pm
Day of Mourning ceremony, 5:30 pm, Burns St.
Apr. 29 – St. Pat’s CWL yard and bake sale, 10 am – 1 pm
Sportsmen’s Conservation Club dinner, Legion
Apr. 30 – Community garage sale, 11 am – 3 pm, Legion
May 2 – Watoto Children’s Choir, 7 pm, Riverview United
Rainy River DSB meets, AHS
May 5 – 10 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031
May 9 – AHS School Council, 7 pm
May 10 – 11 – Optometrist 1-800-560-8752
May 10 – Sportsmen’s Conservation Club, 7 pm, hatchery
May 11– CIBC closure meeting, 7-9 pm, Riverview United
May 18 – Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala, Legion Hall
May 22 – Victoria Day
May 27 – MX Races, Charleson, 11 am
Vintage Iron Auto Club Show ‘n Shine, Main St.
Atikokan Love for Refugees dinner, Legion Hall
June 9 – PD Day, all schools
June 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB meets, St. Pat’s
June 22 – Last day of school
July 29 – MX races, Charleson, 11 am
Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion
Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson
Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic
Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson
Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson
Oct. 21 – 26 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031