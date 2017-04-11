Obituary: Owen Boland

Owen B. Boland

Owen Boland, 97, passed away peacefully in the Extended Care Wing of the Atikokan General Hospital on March 23, 2017. He’s gone to be with Betty, his wife of 64 years, who died in 2011.

Owen was born November 3, 1919 in Cache Bay, Ontario. He, his parents and siblings, spent a large part of their summers at their family cottage on Lake Nipissing. After high school, Owen attended University of Toronto where he graduated as a Mining Engineer in 1943. During WWII he served in the Corps of Royal Canadian Engineers.

He and Betty were married in 1946. They settled in the Val d’Or, Quebec area where he worked at several mines. Stuart, Barb and Jim, their three children, were born there. In 1954 the family moved to Atikokan where Owen took a position with Caland Ore. It didn’t take him long to become involved in the community – Riverview United Church, Chamber of Commerce, hospital board, high school board, ski club, and more.

Almost immediately upon arrival in Atikokan, Owen and Betty bought property on Eva Lake where they built their piece of paradise. At the cabin, they enjoyed their time canoeing, fishing, sailing and watching the annual return of the loons and the hatching of the Common Merganser ducklings in the stump by the lake. Although he didn’t like getting his face wet, he did buy himself a windsurfer for his 60th birthday.

Owen and Betty loved hosting numerous sailing regattas with family and friends and shuttling campers and staff to Camp Freeman. Throughout most of Owen’s life the family dog accompanied him.

Owen and Betty loved travelling and saw much of Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the British Isles.

Owen is survived by his brother Larry (Marilyn), children, Stuart (Nancy), Barb, and Jim (Laurie), six grandchildren, Jason (Mindy), Kerri (Jeremy), Bree (Raegan), Casey (Natalie), Brodie (Amira) and Colin (Laura), five great grandchildren, and many extended family.

A service and internment of ashes will occur at a later date. Donations, if desired, can be made to the Extended Care Wing of the Atikokan General Hospital, Riverview United Church or the charity of your choice.