Events calendar: April 10 forward

Monday, April 10

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm

Council meets, 4 pm

Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm

Tuesday, April 11

Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library

Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog

Atikokan Official Plan open house, 5-8 pm, AEDC office

Adult crafts: Dragonfly Garden Stakes, Library (register 597-4406)

ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm

AHS School Council, 7 pm

Wednesday, April 12

Norwest Animal Clinic, 274-7393

Mom Fitness, 9:30 am, ANFC

Lutheran Ladies bake sale, 10 am, Mall

Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog

Zumba, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr

Silent Auction of Antiques and Collectibles, Pictograph, 12 – 4 pm

TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC

Easter Science (ages 7+), 6:30 pm, Library

Sportsmen’s Conservation Club, 7 pm, hatchery

Thursday, April 13

Easter Party, SunDog, 11 am

Silent Auction of Antiques and Collectibles, Pictograph, 12 – 4 pm

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Easter Egg decorating (ages 4+), Library (register 597-4406)

Friday, April 14

Good Friday walk, 10:30 am, Community Fellowship

Saturday, April 15

Silent Auction of Antiques and Collectibles, Pictograph, 12 – 4 pm

Sunday, April 16

Easter Sunday

Monday, April 17

Easter Monday (yes, the Progress will come out this day)

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Apr. 18 – Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library

Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog

Northwest Catholic DSB, 6:30 pm, 597-2633

Earth Day movie, 7 pm, Library

Community Food bank, 1-2:30 pm

Apr. 19-20 – Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

Apr. 19 – AEDC annual meeting, 6:30 pm, Training room (across street from Walt’s)

Ken Kooper reading, book signing, 7 pm

Minor hockey annual meeting, 7 pm, LFRC

Curling club annual meeting, 7 pm, LFRC

Apr. 20 – Make your own pillow (ages 8+), Library (register 597-4406)

Adult Learning Centre annual meeting, 7 pm, Rawn Rd. Centre

Apr. 21 – Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star

Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Centre

Apr. 22 – Outers service day

Pictograph opening, Wild Things ~ We Quilt Everything, 1 pm

Apr. 23 – Open cribbage, Legion, 1 pm

Apr. 24 – Faith Lutheran food bank, 1 pm

AES: Folk quintet Union Duke, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Apr. 26 – Norwest Animal Clinic, 274-7393

ACES: TerZetto, 6:30 pm, AHS

Apr. 28 – Confederation College at AHS, 12:30 pm

Apr. 29 – St. Pat’s CWL yard and bake sale, 10 am – 1 pm

Sportsmen’s Conservation Club dinner, Legion

May 2 – Watoto Children’s Choir, 7 pm, Riverview United

Rainy River DSB meets, AHS

May 5 – 10 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031

May 9 – AHS School Council, 7 pm

May 10 – 11 – Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

May 11– CIBC closure meeting, 7-9 pm, Riverview United

May 18 – Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala, Legion Hall

May 22 – Victoria Day

May 27 – MX Races, Charleson, 11 am

Vintage Iron Auto Club Show ‘n Shine, Main St.

Atikokan Love for Refugees dinner, Legion Hall

June 9 – PD Day, all schools

June 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB meets, St. Pat’s

June 22 – Last day of school

July 29 – MX races, Charleson, 11 am

Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion

Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson

Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic

Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson

Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson

Oct. 21 – 26 – Screen for Life Coach here, 1-800-461-7031