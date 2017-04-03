Obituary: Florence (Flo) Ferguson

Florence (Flo) Ferguson

Florence (Flo) Ferguson, 96, passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 16, 2017 at the Atikokan General Hospital.

Florence was born August 3, 1920 in Teulon, Manitoba, the eldest daughter of Adolf and Violet Hamaburg. She grew up on the family farm and this is where she met and married her husband Jim. Together they enjoyed 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2010.

Florence and Jim moved from farming in Manitoba to the little mining town of Atikokan in 1953. They didn’t have much, but she was so happy to here. She always said, anything was better than living on the farm. Their first home was a little house on Sykes Street along the river. The only running water was her, running to the river. After a few moves to different houses in Don Park, they settled into 138 Hawthorne Rd in 1964, where she lived for 51 years.

In her younger years she was an active member of the Ladies of the Moose, socializing with her friends, working at bingos, and preparing and serving dinners at countless community events. She must have rolled a million cabbage rolls! Florence also spent many hours at the arena and the ball field. She always had a smile and a joke for everyone. She could give it as good as she could take it. She made life-long friends that she enjoyed up until her passing.

She continued living in the family home until 2015, enjoying family visits along with her many friends who would stop for coffee and dainties. She loved her home, cooking for family, and taking care of her yard and flowers. Florence loved cheering for the Blue Jays and passionately watched the Scotties, the Brier, and World Championships of Curling. Florence loved her life to the fullest.

Health issues required her to spend her last two years in the Atikokan General Hospital.

Florence is survived by her beloved sister Olive (Roy) of Teulon, Manitoba, six loving children, Brian (Mary Ann), Dale (Arlene), Dianne (Lew), Lorne (Jocelyne), Gary, and Rob (Sheila), eight adoring grandchildren Lori (Fred), Jimmy (Julie), Troy (Jennifer), Terry (Alysa), Stephanie (Jamie), Ryan (Taylor), Janice (Brian), and Carole (Graham) and 12 great-grandchildren.

Florence was pre-deceased by her parents, husband Jim, brothers Leonard, Courtney, Roger and Bob.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held later this spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.