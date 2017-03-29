Obituary: Clifford Charles Ducharme

Clifford Charles Ducharme

Clifford Charles Ducharme, 78, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 12, 2017 at the Atikokan General Hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Pat, his three devoted children Deb (Dave Hill) Ducharme of Atikokan, Sue (Jim Foster) Hadley of Kingston, and Mickey (Cathy) Ducharme of Atikokan; his precious grandchildren Jon (Jen) Barron of Winnipeg, Chylo Peacosh of Atikokan, Cyle (Nikki) Peacosh of Atikokan, Jacob (Logan Shillington) Hadley (also a godson) of Kingston. Sara Hadley (also a goddaughter) of Kingston, Michael Ducharme of Atikokan and Abby Ducharme of Atikokan; three very precious great-granddaughters, Paytyn Peacosh of Atikokan, Bailey Barron of Winnipeg, and Elyn Barron of Winnipeg, and soon to arrive great-grandson, Cyle Clifford James Peacosh, the loves of his life.

He is also survived by brothers and sisters Annette (Jack) Otis of Belleville, Wilfred (Lise) Mallais of Val Rita, Danny Mallais of Cochrane, Claudette (Pete) Brown of Niagara Falls, Jeannette Wannamaker of Kapuskasing, Ernest (Ruth Leo) Ducharme of Vancouver; brother-in-law John (Caol) Chabot of Fowler; uncle Frank Nelson, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by his beloved mother and step-father, Mary and Edgar Mallais, and three siblings, Laurette, Edward and Sandra, several aunts and uncles, son-in-law Grant Hadley, and in-laws Mary and Charles Chabot.

Cremation has taken place and a private funeral will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations gratefully appreciated to the Parkinson’s Society or Atikokan General Hospital.