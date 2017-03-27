Robbery photos released by OPP

Rainy River OPP have released two photos taken during a robbery at Atikokan’s Northern Variety convenience store on September 13, 2016 around 11 pm.

There is ONE suspect in this investigation. One photo shows the suspect outside with the use of a camera that uses night vision and makes the sweater worn by the suspect look white. The sweater is black as shown in the photo inside the store.

The suspect is described as a male, between 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall.

The Rainy River District Detachment is asking for assistance in identifying the subject in the photos.

OPP Rainy River District Detachment request that any member of the public with information or who may have witnessed this is asked to contact the Provincial Communications Center (PCC) at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) for persons who wish to remain anonymous.