Obituary: Lucille Janet Krishka

Lucille Janet Krishka

Lucille Janet Krishka, born in May 1929 to Albert and Edna Cain, raised with three brothers (Lyle, Melvin, and Les) and a sister (Thelma), married John Krishka (passed 2013) and brought a family of four sons into this world, has returned her spirit to her maker on February 23, 2017.

Left to remember her love as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother are: Randy (Donna, passed 2005), Jason (grandson), Alana (granddaughter-in-law), Talia and Tayne (great granddaughters); Rick (Lisa), Donny and Gillian (grandchildren); Brian (Lori), Meagan (granddaughter), Nelson (grandson-in-law), James (great grandson), and Nikki (granddaughter); Alan (Jennifer), John (grandson) and Lynn (granddaughter-in-law), Henry, and Jack (great grandsons).

Those who knew her will remember her heartfelt appreciation for anyone who helped her when she would say ‘Thank you!’ Flowers and her gardens were her summer passion, and will be dearly missed for the beauty she created. She never got enough of her family visits and phone calls.

At her request no service will be held.

… but the meek shall inherit the earth and shall delight themselves in the abundance of peace. Psalm 37:11