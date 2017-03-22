New focus for Community Living agencies

Dale Salo and Tina McEvoy in the short documentary, From Presence to Citizenship, developed as part of a learning exchange project led by ten community living agencies in Ontario, including Atikokan’s. See it at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWd5wlrrw4w

Helping people live meaningful and satisfying lives

A revolution is sweeping the world of services for those facing developmental challenges, and Community Living Atikokan (CLA) is front and centre in the change.

“It’s not about programs, it’s not about services, it’s about how do we help people achieve the life that they want?”

That’s Debbie Cavers, a senior director at Community Living Brant, speaking in the short video, From Presence to Citizenship. Available on You Tube, it’s one of the products of a two-year long program of the same name headed in part by Jim Turner of CLA.

Ontario has been moving toward a more person-centred service, slowly, for decades. It’s been dropping group homes, shuttering closed workshops, and agencies have been working harder to better integrate clients in their communities. But the results have often been very mixed, and in many cases clients didn’t end up any better off as the changes were implemented.

In the video, Turner talks about a breakthrough moment at CLA. A client was struggling, and the agency – and the broader community – were having problems handling what was happening. It prompted some soul searching.

“What we learned was we were the problem. It was the way we were doing things. We weren’t supporting her [the way she needed].”

The solution started with the agency talking to the client about what she wanted and needed. Somewhere along the way, there was an ‘aha’ moment: this is what person-centred service really meant. Not fitting clients to programs, but helping clients realize their own goals and build their own lives.

It’s not easy. Above all, the change is about giving clients more choices in their lives – real choices and real control over their lives.

(As Turner notes, there is an easy way to assess whether changes in living arrangements are real or not. Does the person own his/her own bed? Does s/he have the key to her own place?)

When CLA leaders and staff recognized they needed to change the way they were doing things, they looked around for ideas, and tried to learn what other agencies (there are 270* in Ontario alone) were doing. Turner and CLA found it surprisingly difficult to get that information, so he went to the province with an idea to create a network in which agencies could share what they were learning about the move to person-centred services.

Two years later, the ten agencies involved in that network have made some startling changes, some of which are detailed in the video mentioned earlier. They have also reached out to every other agency in the province to share what they have learned.

“It’s so much more effective for our staff when they can learn from their peers, rather than have the province come in and say you have to do things this way,” said Turner.

The network has reached far and wide in its search to come up with best practices. A recent conference it sponsored featured four internationally respected leaders in the field. The network has also fostered an on-line community with resources for staff. And Turner has been travelling the province with leaders from the nine other agencies in the network to share experiences in person-centred service.

The results have been very positive.

In a letter to CLA chair Cliff Pointer, assistant deputy minister Karen Chan and senior director Christine Kuepfer related how significant Turner’s contribution has been to the effort.

“Agency leaders emphasized the importance of hearing success stories from colleagues about how transformation works ‘on the ground’ and hearing lessons learned from Jim and his colleagues about how they transformed the culture within their organizations to shift to person-centred supports,” they wrote.

And while progress is being made, it can be slow.

“I’d like to say I’ve seen a lot of change, but… a lot of agencies are getting stuck, people don’t know how to move forward,” said Lisa Foster of Community Living Thunder Bay.

That’s not surprising, said others. For decades, agencies have been trying to create a parallel world for their clients. But they are slowing coming to realize that a meaningful and satisfying life is most often found while living fully immersed in the world.

Making that a reality is a challenge requiring a whole new attitude and approach from agencies and their staff members. They are finding it, and Atikokanites are helping them do it.