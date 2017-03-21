Recovery is possible for child soldiers

NOVELIST Author and Third World supporter Donna White shared the story behind her novel, Bullets, Blood, and Stones , with about a dozen guests at the Library March 8. White, long active with World Vision’s efforts in central Africa, has become a passionate advocate for recovering child soldiers, and has visited and worked at UNICEF and World Vision camps in Uganda. That work, and the stories of the recovering child soldiers she has met, inform her novel, the first in a planned trilogy. She turned to those on hand for help with a title for the next in the series, and Eben Ankomah came up with an idea worthy of an autographed copy of the first book. Bullets, Blood, and Stones is available at the Pictograph Gallery, as well as at Amazon.

Donna White has written a compelling novel about the journey of a child soldier, Bullets’ Blood & Stones , and will be in Atikokan Wednesday to read from it and share her story.

An Atikokanite (Outers 1982-83), White is a teacher and mother who has been involved with Thunder Bay’s chapter of World Vision since 1993. It is a Christian relief, development, and advocacy organization dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice.

In 2008, White visited Uganda with the group, and there saw first hand the impact of twenty years of civil strife. Particularly difficult was the terror wrought by Joseph Kony, whose forces kidnapped children – possibly as many as 60,000 – and turned them into soldiers. Even seven and eight year olds were forced to take up arms or be killed.

Kony and his Lord’s Resistance Army were on the run by then, after a decade of terrorizing Uganda. (He is believed to be ill and hiding out in South Sudan today, with possibly 100 or so supporters.) But the work of recovering, particularly for the villages and families torn apart by his forces predations, was in full swing.

She was particularly touched by one young man she met during her visit, Charlie. He, like many former child soldiers, was working to build a new life with the help of organizations like World Vision. Asked what he would say if he met Kony again, he replied: “I would ask Mr. Kony to come out of the bush, out of hiding, and come and live with us.”

Against all odds, he had found forgiveness for this man whose crimes shock the world.

White was so touched by the encounter her already fervent commitment to the cause of child soldiers deepened.

“I’ve always felt that if you want things to change you need to be part of the solution. But you and I have very little control over things like war and horrid governments and rebel groups. But we aren’t powerless to help those who have suffered because of injustice,” she writes in her blog at www.DonnaWhiteBooks.com.

And while she has continued to support and work on behalf of World Vision, she also saw a way to reach young people here through her novel.

White aimed the book at young teen readers – grades 8, 9, 10 – and worked with several other teachers to hone it. One, a Winnipeg grade eight teacher who had most of his students read it at the end of the year, called it “a wonderful vehicle for teaching literature: it suspends disbelief, it foreshadows effectively, it creates dramatic tension, and it delves into human nature in a bold and honest manner.”

Mature readers will also appreciate the detail White built into creating the setting, particularly the use of the native language, and the way it has mixed with English.