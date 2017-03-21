Obituary: Sybil Pearce

Sybil Pearce

Two weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday, Sybil Pearce passed away peacefully in St. Joseph’s Hospital with her daughter at her side.

Sybil was born in Liverpool, England, February 6, 1917. At age 13 she moved to Canada with her parents and two young brothers. On Christmas Eve 1937, she married Philip Pearce and spent the first three years of their marriage in Geraldton. Sybil and Philip raised their family in Blake Township and moved to the Atikokan area in 1966. Sybil returned to Thunder Bay after the death of her husband in 1991.

Sybil’s main interests were centered on her home and family and she had a life-long interest in healthy living and physical fitness. She was very strong in her faith and was a member of Westfort Baptist Church.

Sybil is survived by her children Robert (Elizabeth), Phyllis Walker, and Walter (Vera); 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband Philip; parents Walter and Violet Williams; brothers Gordon and Alan; son-in-law George Walker and great-grandson Miguel.

As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date. On line condolences may be made at www.Jenkens-Funeral.ca