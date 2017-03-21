Obituary: Alfred Hedrich

Alfred Hedrich

Alfred Hedrich, a resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2017 with his family by his side at Atikokan Extended Care. Alfred was born on August 21, 1935 in Germany. He spent most of his childhood growing up in Germany before coming to Canada in 1949. Alfred immigrated to Canada with his family settling in Saint Gregor, SK.

Alfred continued his schooling in Saskatchewan, then helped the family run the farm along with numerous other jobs in the farming industry. Alfred moved to Atikokan in 1954 to be closer to his sister, Emma Braun and family.

Alfred worked in the bush camps, Jim Mathieu Saw Mill, and CAC before moving to Thunder Bay in 1962 where he got a job at Canada Car and then later Bombardier where he worked until his retirement in 1997.

After retiring, Alfred began to travel with trips to Mexico, Las Vegas, California, and his most important trip back to Germany to find the burial site of his father.

Alfred spent many summers at the family cabin, which became his second home whenever possible. Alfred could be found most evenings playing cards around the table with the family He was always up for any game of cards. He spent many days playing horseshoes, bocci ball, and volleyball with his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Alfred loved to spend time with the family. Alfred was an avid hunter and fisherman. There were many stories told about the earlier years sitting around camp. These stories were passed on to all. He was an avid reader. He read many, many westerns.

Alfred became an avid bingo player, and spent many nights at the bingo hall in Thunder Bay and across the border. He met his special friends at bingo or he’d pick them up and helped them get to bingo.

Alfred always loved to watch his nephews and nieces play hockey. Alfred loved his sports and spent many hours at any arena watching the kids play hockey.

Alfred was known as the uncle with the big heart. He was very involved with all of the family and their lives. He was always there to help anyone in need. He spent all holidays with his family here in Atikokan.

Alfred leaves behind his sister, Emma Braun and her family Dennis (Ann), Garry (Linda), Linda (Gerald) Thivierge, Lorraine (Wayne) Miller, and Marianne (Keith) Caldwell; great nieces and nephews Nicole (Jason), Darren (Chrissy), Joe, Jeremy, Jamie (Kristen), Mallory, Jason, Brittany (Tyler), Melissa, and Adam; great great nieces and nephews Hannah, Charlotte, Nathan and Finnigan.

Alfred was pre-deceased by his parents Emma and Alois Hedrich, stepfather Arthur Albert, an infant sister, and brother-in-law Joe Braun.

Alfred will be sadly missed by all of his family. Interment has taken place at the Little Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Atikokan General Hospital Extended Care. Online condolences may be made in care of www.GreenFuneralHomeFortFrances.com.