Obituary: Lorne Eric Zacharias

Lorne Eric Zacharias

Lorne Eric Zacharias, 84, of Atikokan, Ontario passed away peacefully in his home on February 22, 2017. Lorne was born to John and Susanne (nee Epp) Zacharias on January 28, 1933 in Carrot River, Saskatchewan, where he grew up and attended school. He married Elaine Greene on August 29, 1954 and moved to Atikokan that fall where they would begin their lives together and later raise their family.

Lorne was a jack of all trades and a master of many; carpenter, welder, mechanic to name a few. Shortly after moving to Atikokan he began the construction of his home where he raised his children and lived until the end. Lorne worked in the maintenance department as a welder at Steep Rock Iron Mines until 1975 when he left to help build the new particle board plant in town. Having been there since the beginning, Lorne was a valuable and respected employee at Pluswood (later Proboard) until his retirement in 1998.

Lorne loved to travel; he and Elaine enjoyed tropical vacations with friends throughout the years and pulled their camper all over North America, even up to Alaska! In his younger years, Lorne enjoyed fast cars and cruising around in his latest Dodge; sometimes he was even known to race. In recent years, Lorne traded in his hot rods for a lawn tractor and could often be seen cruising around town in his favourite straw hat. Lorne loved reading and always had a good mystery novel on the go. He also enjoyed spending time in his garage working on cars, woodworking, watching hockey, curling, and baseball, and enjoying a good visit with those who stopped by.

Lorne was very lucky that all five of his children remained in Atikokan to raise their families, allowing him to be a very active part of his children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s lives.

Lorne is survived by Elaine, his wife of 62 years, brother Waldie (Freida), and sister Betty (Dewey) Mark. He will be forever loved and missed by his children Erle (Carrie), Paulette (Allan) Nelson, Rob (Lorraine), Todd (Jenny), and Tammy (Jason) Mattson; grandchildren Tina (Steve) Cunningham, Sherri (Jason) Dragan, Erin (Ashley), Eric (Megan), Amy, Ashley (Kelly) Chernosky, Nick (Alexis) Nelson, Jesse, Kelsey (Matt), Tyler Nelson, Janelle (TJ) Viney, Bailey, Cole Mattson, Hunter, Darbie Mattson, Caleb and 14 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life is being planned for Lorne’s family and friends this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lorne’s honour to Atikokan General Hospital or a charity of choice.