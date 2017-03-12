March Break and nothing to do??

March Break kid-centred activities:

Monday, March 13

The SunDog best Start Hub is open 10 am – 5 pm all week. Monday is Green play dough day.

Public Swim ($2), 1-2 pm

Tuesday, March 14

SunDog open 10 am – 5 pm, Shamrock tic-tac-toe

Beading (ages 4+), 1 pm, Library

Free swim, 1 – 3 pm, courtesy ANFC

ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm

Public Swim ($2), 7-8 pm

Wednesday, March 15

SunDog open 10 am – 5 pm, Leprechaun pudding

Public Swim ($2) 1-2 pm

Button Art (ages 4+), 1 pm, Library

Thursday, March 16

SunDog open 10 am – 5 pm, St. Patrick crafts

Free swim, 1 – 3 pm, courtesy ANFC

Craft stations (all ages), 1 pm, Library

Ringette skating party, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Sharpie Art (ages 8-12), 6:30 pm

Public Swim ($2), 7-8 pm

Friday, March 17

SunDog Birthday Party, 10 am – 5 pm

Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Centre

Free skate, noon – 2 pm, courtesy ANFC

St. Patrick’s Day party, 1 pm, Library

Saturday, March 18

Trolls Party, 1 pm, Library

And don’t forget the teen centre – it will have expanded hours all week.