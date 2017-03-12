-
March Break and nothing to do?? - 18 hours ago
-
Cross Quetico Lakes Tour topped by the Reel Paddling Film Fest - 2 days ago
-
Candlelit ski trail a delight - March 10, 2017
-
Despite record profits, Atikokan loses a second bank branch - March 8, 2017
-
Ranta publishes book, prepares for a fourth marathon paddle - March 7, 2017
-
Events calendar: March 6 forward - March 4, 2017
-
Obituary: Renee Louise Russell - March 4, 2017
-
Obituary: René Marion - March 4, 2017
-
OPP annual report suggests criminal activity remains low - March 2, 2017
-
Rising death toll prompts health unit to offer free naloxone kits - March 1, 2017
March Break and nothing to do??
March Break kid-centred activities:
Monday, March 13
The SunDog best Start Hub is open 10 am – 5 pm all week. Monday is Green play dough day.
Public Swim ($2), 1-2 pm
Tuesday, March 14
SunDog open 10 am – 5 pm, Shamrock tic-tac-toe
Beading (ages 4+), 1 pm, Library
Free swim, 1 – 3 pm, courtesy ANFC
ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm
Public Swim ($2), 7-8 pm
Wednesday, March 15
SunDog open 10 am – 5 pm, Leprechaun pudding
Public Swim ($2) 1-2 pm
Button Art (ages 4+), 1 pm, Library
Thursday, March 16
SunDog open 10 am – 5 pm, St. Patrick crafts
Free swim, 1 – 3 pm, courtesy ANFC
Craft stations (all ages), 1 pm, Library
Ringette skating party, 5:30 to 7:30 pm
Sharpie Art (ages 8-12), 6:30 pm
Public Swim ($2), 7-8 pm
Friday, March 17
SunDog Birthday Party, 10 am – 5 pm
Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Centre
Free skate, noon – 2 pm, courtesy ANFC
St. Patrick’s Day party, 1 pm, Library
Saturday, March 18
Trolls Party, 1 pm, Library
And don’t forget the teen centre – it will have expanded hours all week.