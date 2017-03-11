Cross Quetico Lakes Tour topped by the Reel Paddling Film Fest

PHOTO: Sun tanning during the 2015 Cross Quetico Lakes Tour. The week ahead forecast calls for sunny and a balmy three degrees on Saturday, March 18. (-6°C overnight).

Atikokanites will have one of the first chances to see award-winning film-maker Goh Iromoto’s new short documentary, The Canoe, when the Reel Paddling Film Festival comes to town on Saturday, March 18.

It’s part of a weekend of activities on the Path of the Paddle, as Beaten Path Nordic Trails and Quetico Park team up to host the annual Cross Quetico Lakes Tour.

The Canoe, which runs 26 minutes, has been chosen by Tourism Ontario to be the centrepiece of a new Canoe Country promotional effort. Iromoto, who won plaudits for his The Path of Grey Owl (shown at the Library’s mini-film fest last month), shot much of this new work in the northwest. Quetico Park and the Voyageur Wilderness Programme play central roles in the production.

The filmmaker succeeds in “capturing the human connection and the remarkable bond created by Canada’s well-known craft and national symbol, the canoe. By illustrating the stories of five paddling enthusiasts across the province of Ontario – a majestic background both in landscape and history – viewers can envision how the canoe has allowed different people to connect with their families, their inner selves, their landscapes, their homes and new and traditional Canadian cultures.”

The Canoe will be the featured film in two hours of canoeing-related cinema at Little Falls Rec Centre following the ski across Quetico. Participants in the ski ($55) will get dinner and film festival admission as part of their registration package; non-skiers are welcome to come for the MoTown dinner ($20) and/or the film fest ($15 at the door, $12 in advance).

“Anyone under 18 is welcome at the film festival at no charge,” said organizer Peter Sorensen. “We’re putting a special call out to the Outers. We’d love to help get them thinking about their spring trip.”

“It’s a way to thank them for the trail maintenance work they’ve taken on. They’ve adopted the portages from Fire Lake to town,” said Michelle Savoie, of the Path of the Paddle.

Tickets for the dinner and/or the film festival are available at the Progress office.

The Path of the Paddle Association is sponsoring the film festival; the Friends of Quetico, Fresh Air Experience, and Quetico Park are the main sponsors of the Cross Quetico Lakes Tour.

Chris Stromberg of Beaten Path Nordic Trails is again coordinating the ski. Things are shaping up well for that, despite a couple of early thaws. There has been plenty of cold to keep the lakes well-frozen, and the long-range forecast looks good.

Registration (and a required safety meeting) will be held Friday evening at Little Falls. Then after a light breakfast Saturday morning, participants will bus from there to Nym Lake for the Tour. This year there will be two options – 35 km or 45 km – with the group (usually 40 to 50 skiers) going out and coming in together.

“Skiing is a great way to celebrate the Path of the Paddle – on solid water,” said Stromberg.

The Tour is the late season highlight on the BPNT schedule, and is one of the most attractive of the club’s events to out-of-towners. In fact, it’s usually half-and-half, with the visitors coming from as far afield as Manitoba, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

For more information on the weekend, contact Sorensen (807-707-1334) or check out Cross Quetico Lake tour at www.TravelTheHeart.org.