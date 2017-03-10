Candlelit ski trail a delight

The Beaten Path Nordic Trails annual candlelight ski was another smashing success.

Over 200 skiers, snowshoers, and walkers descended on Little Falls Golf Course Friday evening, February 17.

The trail was strewn with about 600 ice candles, four Inukshkus, and an icy tribute to Mike Ranta and Spitzii, all courtesy of months of planning and work by Trish Anthony, Anna Fotheringham, Janice Matichuk, and Deb Cadene.

“Trish and Anna started back in November, freezing Inukshuk pieces,” said Matichuk. And asking businesses and others, including ice candle makers, for support.

The January melt presented the four with a whole new set of challenges, obviously. By that time they had most of the ice collected for the Inukshuks, and they had to scramble to save as much of it as possible. They succeeded, and had the biggest collection of ice statues yet for the event.

Of course, nothing was easy. First, one of the Inukshuks had to be moved. Then, when it was time to start laying out the ice candles, they found many of them had frozen together.

“We had to come back with a hammer [to separate them],” said Matichuk. “There was a lot of cursing and swearing going on!”

The woman also assembled 150 paper bag candles for a display tribute to Canada – a big maple leaf surrounding ‘150’ – set up on a hill overlooking the trail.

Lighting the candles – and keeping them lit – proved to be a challenge. But the trail on the golf course ended up beautifully lit, and the revellers enjoyed a wonderful evening.

It was all capped by the award of a fabulous collection of prizes, prizes the women have been building (Cadene: a wooden bench, Anthony: a pair of willow chairs), and soliciting from local and regional businesses and Beaten Path supporters (three tables full of prizes).

“We do it because it’s always so great to see such a wide range of people out to enjoy a winter evening outdoors. So many newcomers every year!” said Fotheringham. “And we get such terrific support from so many people and businesses every year.”

“It really is an amazing evening,” said Matichuk. “A lot of my American friends were sharing it on FaceBook. People are just so impressed! Trish is the mother of all of this; she really does an insane amount of work.”