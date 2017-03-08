Despite record profits, Atikokan loses a second bank branch

And then there was one

After almost 80 years, CIBC will close its doors here in September, the Progress has learned.

Then known as the Canadian Bank of Commerce, it opened Atikokan’s first full bank branch at 94 Clark Street in 1939. It moved to its current location at 100 Main St. W in 1951.

The news comes on the heels of TD-Canada Trust’s February 6 announcement that it would close its branch here on August 18. (The Dominion Bank came to Atikokan in 1949 at 314 Main St. W. It moved to 100 Main St. E the following year, and became the Toronto-Dominion Bank in 1955.)

The closures will leave Atikokan with the ‘newcomer’ on the local scene, RBC. The Royal Bank of Canada came to Atikokan, at its current location (114 Main St. E.), in 1955.

Atikokan was long served by credit unions, and these closures may open the door for a credit union to return. The Atikokan Community Credit Union was formed in 1948, merged with the Fort Frances Community Credit Union in 1972, and operated here until 1985.

Record profits

The timing of the closures is a little hard to understand. Atikokan seems to have finally halted almost forty years of decline. And both TD and CIBC are reporting profitability is at an all-time high.

TD experienced record profits for the year ended October 31, 2016 – $8.9 billion on $34 billion in revenue. Two-thirds of that profit came from its Canadian retail operations – banks like the one on Main Street. They earned the company $5.9 billion on $19.7 billion of sales.

TD closed 38 bank branches during 2016, and had 2,476 Canadian branches as of October 31. It reduced staff during the year, too, by 250 full-time equivalents to 81,233.

CIBC plans to release its year-end results later this week. For the fourth quarter of 2016 – that’s August 1 to October 31 – it’s retail operations made $687 million on $2.3 billion in sales. (Total profit for all operations during those three months was $927 million.)

Despite earning billions in profit, CIBC cut staff by almost six percent – 1,252 fewer people were working in its retail branches. (That’s in terms of full-time equivalents; CIBC branches had 21,532 on October 31, 2015, and 20,280 on October 31, 2016.)