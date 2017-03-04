-
Events calendar: March 6 forward - 25 mins ago
-
Obituary: Renee Louise Russell - 5 hours ago
-
Obituary: René Marion - 5 hours ago
-
OPP annual report suggests criminal activity remains low - March 2, 2017
-
Rising death toll prompts health unit to offer free naloxone kits - March 1, 2017
-
Events calendar: February 27 forward - February 27, 2017
-
Atikokan population steady for first time in two decades - February 23, 2017
-
Rentech closes Wawa pellet plant, scales back production at Atikokan - February 22, 2017
-
Obituary: Percy Stamler - February 22, 2017
-
Obituary: Vernon Strom - February 21, 2017
Obituary: René Marion
René Marion
With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of René Joseph Denis Marion, husband, father, grand-father, brother, and uncle on Sunday February 19, 2017 at the age of 64.
René will be forever loved and missed by his children, Colleen (Bruce), Eric (Brigitte), Dean (Thasha), Michel (Lisa); and grandchildren, Chloe, Cody, Colin, Andon, Danica, Tristen, Tyler and Aria. He will also be missed by his siblings, Solange (Cyril), Agnes (Edmond), Marie (Andre), Roger (Dee), Yvonne (Carl), Rolande (Albert), Blanche (Raymond), Therese (Gilles), Joe (Carole), Jean-Leon, Bernie (Tim), Alphonse, Raymond, and many nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and friends. René is predeceased by his wife, Gisele Marion (née Gagné), father, Léon Marion and mother, Rita Marion (née Moquin).
A celebration of life in honour of René will be held Thursday March 2 (2 pm) at the Cabane a Sucre, 432 Joubert Street, Saint-Pierre Jolys, Manitoba.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in René’s honour to a charity of choice. On-line, condolences may be made at WiebeFuneralHomes.com