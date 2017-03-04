Obituary: Renee Louise Russell

Renee Louise Russell

Renee Louise Russell, 65, of Atikokan, Ontario, beloved daughter of Violet Fulford, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2017 at the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, Alberta.

She ‘fought the good fight’ with her battle with chronic lung disease. She is survived by her daughters Sherri Russell and Carri (David) Safronuk; brother Kenneth (Shelley) Fulford; and her grandchildren Brenna and Drew. She was pre-deceased by her mother Violet Fulford, her grandmother Maria Ranta, her auntie Bertha Chomyshyn, and her brothers Cal and Chuck.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made in Renee’s memory directly to the Canadian Lung Association, (ON Lung Association, 401 18 Wynford Dr, Toronto, ON M3C 0K8). Messages of remembrance may be left for the family at www.SouthCalgaryFuneralCentre.ca