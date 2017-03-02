OPP annual report suggests criminal activity remains low

1,597 ‘incidents’ – four a day – in 2016

The raw numbers look alarming – violent crimes in Atikokan rose from 35 in 2015 to 88 in 2016 – but statistics can be deceiving.

“I think we are seeing an increase in assaults being reported to us,” Inspector Steve Shouldice told Council Monday, in his report on OPP activity here in 2016.

“These are mostly low-level incidents, usually involving alcohol, and a lot of them [complaints] get withdrawn before they get to the charging level.”

“For low-level assault complaints, we don’t force it. But if there is bodily injury involved, or a weapon, we do force it [i.e., OPP will lay the charge].”

He noted there was no increase in assault charges, despite the increase in incidents investigated.

Specifically, OPP reported 44 assaults here in 2016, up from 25 a year earlier, 19 cases of threats being uttered (7 in 2016) and 13 cases of criminal harassment (1 in 2016). Most of these were connected to the minor incidents Insp. Shouldice reported.

There were also two cases of robbery and eight reports of sexual offences investigated by OPP.

Property crimes totalled 68 during 2016, about average for the past few years. This included 20 cases of mischief (vandalism, usually), 19 of theft under $5,000, one theft over $5,000, 17 break and enters, three motor vehicle thefts, five frauds, and three cases of possessing stolen goods.

Police investigated seven drug-related incidents, laying six drug-related charges.

The OPP laid 119 Criminal Code charges during 2016, which is right on the average for 2013-2015. The overall clearance rate for violent crimes was almost 90% (Canada-wide it’s 72%); for property crimes it was 47% (Canada-wide it’s 25%).

OPP laid 57 traffic charges, and investigated 90 traffic collisions, a big jump from 2015 (42) and 2014 (43). They charged 13 drivers with impaired driving offences.

The best news, at least as far as Mayor Brown was concerned, was the continued reduction in the cost of OPP service here. In 2014, Atikokan paid over $1.5 million for OPP services. Last year, the bill came to just under $800,000, and in 2017 it’s expected to fall below $700,000.

The cost reduction is due to two factors: a new OPP costing model which reflects the number of calls police