Rising death toll prompts health unit to offer free naloxone kits

The health unit is now making naloxone kits – known as the opioid antidote – freely available to members of the general public to help them protect loved ones from a fatal overdose.

Naloxone temporarily removes opioids from the receptor sites in the brain, and in the case of an opioid overdose, can prevent respiratory failure and death.

The decision to make naloxone kits more freely available is backed by provincial health authorities, as they deal with a rising death toll as powerful opioids like fentanyl become more widespread on the black market.

Fentanyl has shown up in the Rainy River District and at least one overdose due to the even more potent synthetic derivative, carfentanil, has occurred in Fort Frances.

Dan McCormick, who heads the EMS service, said that while paramedics have carried naloxone since October, 2015, last month the Laverendrye Hospital directed medics to begin tripling the dosage amount administered to combat the more potent carfentanil, and to increase correspondingly the naloxone supply carried on ambulances.

As of January, naloxene is provided in a nasal spray, rather than by intramuscular injection, making it easier to use. The health unit encourages anyone concerned about a potential overdose to pick up a kit (which contains two doses) and learn how to administer naloxone. Contact the health unit here (597-6871) or drop by the office in the Voyageur Mall and see public health nurse Ashleigh Kalas, who will provide a kit and training, which takes about 30 minutes.

“We talk about how to use it, when to call 9-1-1, and signs and symptoms of an overdose,” said Kalas. “And if the kit is used [in an overdose], we want them to come back to the health unit, get refilled and we would like to conduct a debriefing to follow up and see if there are ways we can improve the services or training we are providing.”

Naloxone will start to work within one to five minutes, and stays active in the body for forty-five to ninety minutes. Once it begins to lose its effectiveness, the opioids will return to those receptor sites and the overdose symptoms can return, which is why a quick medical response “is very, very important,” said Kalas. “Often, people may not notice early symptoms of an overdose, which is why we’re training people to check on someone who may have overdosed and who seems to just want to sleep.”

If an overdose occurs, “always call 9-1-1 first, because it can take up to an hour or more for [an ambulance],” said Kalas.

“If a person has overdosed, even if you don’t know what they are taking, administer the naloxone, because while it won’t work if it is not an opioid overdose, it won’t harm the person either,” said Kalas. (McCormick cautions however, that people should be aware that someone who is coming out of a drug overdose can react violently.)

Death by opioid

While Fentanyl is the number one cause of opioid related deaths in Ontario, in Northwestern Ontario, methadone has been the biggest killer, followed by fentanyl and oxycodone, according to the Chief Coroner’s Report.

Methadone, prescribed to reduce withdrawal symptoms in people addicted to narcotic drugs, does not produce the ‘high’ associated with other opioids. It claimed the lives of 57 people in northwestern Ontario between 2010 and 2015. During that same time, 39 deaths were due to fentanyl and 36 to oxycodone – a total of 142 overdose fatalities. In Northeastern Ontario, fentanyl claimed the most lives (92), followed by oxycodone (86), and methadone (77).

Opiate overdose rates hit northern Ontario much harder than elsewhere in the province. In particular, northwestern Ontario has had the highest per capita rate of opiate overdose deaths in the province in 2013, and the second highest rate of emergency room visits due to opioid misuse (intoxication, harmful use, withdrawal etc.), according to the health unit.

In 2014, overdose rates in the health unit’s catchment area (most of the Kenora and all of the Rainy River Districts; about 85,000 people) were more than 10 times higher than the provincial average (that’s 290 ER visits out of every 100,000 people, compared to the provincial rate of 28 per 100,000).

High opiate addiction rates here makes many vulnerable to the emerging fentanyl risk. The highest overdose rates involve young adults between ages 25 and 34.

It’s not just the potency of fentanyl, but also its indiscriminate use as a cheap filler in illegal drugs such as oxycodone or cocaine that makes it lethal, said Kalas.

So-called ‘super opioid’, carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, (it is used as an elephant tranquilizer), and it, too, is sometimes mixed in varying amounts with other street drugs. It only takes a carfentanil dosage the size of a few grains of salt to be lethal.

The health unit says anyone who uses a prescription in a different way than prescribed, is using someone else’s prescription, or is buying opioids from somewhere other than a pharmacy, are at risk of an overdose.

“We are hoping that with family members and friends now able to get naloxone, more lives can be saved,” said the health unit.