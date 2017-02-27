-
Events calendar: February 27 forward
PHOTO: Andrew Wade, Anna Kuman, Erik Gow, and Christopher Adams, in the Axis Theatre production of Hamelin, A New Fable, by Leslie Mildiner. It shows here Tuesday evening at the high school, part of the ACES series. Tickets are available at the door.PHOTO BY SHIZUKA KAI.
Monday, Feb. 27
Faith Lutheran Food Bank 1-2 pm
Council meets, 4 pm
Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Toddler story time, 10:30 am, SunDog
Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library
Nordic pole walking, 1 pm, LFCC
Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS
ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm
ACES: Axis Theatre, 6:30 pm, AHS
Wednesday, March 1
NorWest Animal Clinic, 274-7393
Mom Fitness, 9:30 am, ANFC
Moms Club, 11 am, SunDog
Zumba, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr
TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC
Thursday, March 2
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC
Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS
Healthy You, 6 pm, Family Health Team, Zuke Rd.
Science Club, ages 7+, Library (Reg. 597-4406) (last)
Mar. 2-3 – Outers overnight walk
Friday, March 3
Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star
Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Centre
Swedish meatball supper, 5 pm, Legion
World Day of Prayer service, 7 pm, Riverview United
Sunday, March 5
Hometown Hobby & Crafts Magic Tournament, register on FaceBook
Open cribbage, Legion, 12:30 pm
Monday, March 6
Walk & Talk, 1 pm, LFCC
Community food bank, 1 pm
Resistance bands, 1 pm, RUC
Council meets, 4 pm
Open House: Draft by-law on bow hunting, 6-8 pm, Legion
Mar. 7 – AES: Confessions of a Red-headed Coffee Shop Girl, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s
Mar. 8 – Author reading: Bullets, Blood, & Stones by Donna White, 7 pm, Library
ASCC meets, 7 pm, hatchery
Mar. 8-9 – Optometrist 1-800-560-8752
Mar. 10 – Thunder Bay Youth Orchestra, 2 pm and 7 pm, Grayson Hall
Mar. 11 – 19 – March Break
Mar. 15 – NorWest Animal Clinic, 274-7393
Mar. 17 – Cross Quetico Lakes tour, register 6 pm, LFRC
Mar. 18 – Reel Paddling Film Festival, 7:31 pm, LFRC
Mar. 22-23 – Optometrist 1-800-560-8752
Apr. 11 – AHS School Council, 7 pm
Apr. 14 – Good Friday
Apr. 24 – AES: Folk quintet Union Duke, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s
Apr. 26 – ACES: TerZetto, 6:30 pm, AHS
Apr. 29 – St. Pat’s CWL yard and bake sale, 10 am – 1 pm
Sportsmen’s Conservation Club dinner, Legion
May 2 – Rainy River DSB meets, AHS
May 9 – AHS School Council, 7 pm
May 22 – Victoria Day
June 9 – PD Day, all schools
June 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB meets, St. Pat’s
June 22 – Last day of school
Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion
Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson
Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic
Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson
Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson