Atikokan population steady for first time in two decades

Atikokan recorded its smallest population decline in twenty years in 2016.

The Canadian Census found 2,753 Atikokanites on May 10, 2016, thirty-four fewer than in the 2011 Census. That one percent decline compares very favourably with what showed in the 2011, 2006, and 2001 head counts, when Atikokan’s decline came in around ten percent each time.

Atikokan’s population in 1991 was 4,047; in 1996 it was 4,043. That’s when the decline took off: we were down to 3,632 in 2001, 3,293 in 2006, and 2,787 in 2011.

Oddly, though the population did decline between 2011 and 2016, the number of dwellings and the number of occupied dwellings in Atikokan both increased. Occupied dwellings rose from 1,273 to 1,305, and total dwellings rose from 1,460 to 1,477.

Statistics Canada released the first results of the 2016 census on Wednesday. Canada’s population was up 1.7 million from 2011 to 35.2 million. That’s an increase of about one percent a year for five years. Canada welcomed over 1.1 million immigrants in that time, so they make up about two-thirds of the increase.

Canada is the fastest growing G-7 country. USA is number two, then it’s the U.K., Italy, France, Germany (growing by one-tenth of one percent per year), and Japan (which is actually declining one-tenth of one percent per year).

The population of Northwestern Ontario came in at 231,681, about three and a half percent more than in 2011. It’s not clear how much of that is actual growth, and how much is due to a better count of First Nation populations. For instance, Attawapiskat (1,501) was included for the first time in twenty years in the initial enumeration results.

There were significant population increases in most of the dozens of First Nations in the Far North. Some examples: Wapaketa up 72 to 440, Sandy Lake up 156 to 2,017, Fort Albany up 248 to 759, Cat Lake up 76 to 565, Deer Lake up 104 to 867, Osnaburgh up 89 to 667.

It certainly remains true that what population growth there is in the Northwest rests almost entirely with Indigenous peoples.

There was little change in the Thunder Bay district (down nine to 146,048) or the Rainy River district (down 260 to 20,110) counts. The Kenora district was up almost 14 percent, to 65,533.

Kenora itself was down almost two percent at 15,096. Sioux Lookout was up almost five percent at 5,272; Dryden was up about two percent at 7,749; Red Lake was down twelve percent at 4,107; and Ignace was exactly the same at 1,202. The unorganized area in the Kenora district was down over four percent at 6,737.

In our district, the population in unorganized areas was up almost twenty percent at 1,385, Emo was up 6.5 percent at 1,333, and Couchiching First Nation was up about two percent at 810. Nearly everyone else was down.

In raw numbers, Fort Frances was the biggest loser, as its population declined by 213 to 7,739. That works out to 2.7 percent. Percentage-wise, Dawson was the biggest loser, falling seventeen percent from 563 to 468. Lac La Croix FN was down eight percent to 177, Stratton was down four percent to 491, Rainy River was down four percent to 807, and Seine River was down three percent to 263.

Looking east, Thunder Bay was virtually unchanged (the metro area had 121,621, an increase of 25 people over 2011), Nipigon was up 11 residents at 1,642, Schreiber was down six percent at 1,059, Terrace Bay was up almost ten percent at 1,611, Marathon was down two percent at 3,272, Manitouwadge was down eight percent at 1,937, White River was up over six percent at 645, Wawa was down two percent at 2,905, and the Soo’s metro area was down two percent at 78,159.