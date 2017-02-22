Obituary: Percy Stamler

Percy Stamler

With heavy hearts, the family of Percy George Stamler, 62, announce his sudden passing on Saturday January 28, 2017.

Percy was born in Warroad, Minnestoa on October 24, 1954 to Marie and George Stamler. In 1956 his family moved to Atikokan, where Percy fell in love with the outdoors. In his teenage years he entered and won many canoe races. In the winter he loved being out on his sled and was a goalie for the Atikokan Voyagers Junior hockey team. He built a cabin on Sand Point Lake and loved spending time there. In his later years Percy was an avid gardener and grounds keeper. His yard work was the envy of the neighbourhood.

Percy was a fire crew boss for the Ministry of Natural Resources up until his health prevented him from working. He took pride in the work, and told countless stories of his working days. Percy loved to research and read about all kinds of topics and was eager to share his knowledge with others.

Percy was pre-deceased by his father George Stamler, his grandparents John and Borghild Hodgson, and Teresa and Frank Stamler.

He is lovingly remembered by parents Marie and Eugene Grennier; sisters Peggy (Dean), Carrie-Lynn (Pat), Dina; brothers Victor (Twila), Pete (Kim), and Carey (Bev). Uncle Percy Percy held a special place in his heart for each and every one of his nieces and nephews, Kyle (Shelly, Drew, Casey), Cody, Aaron, Judd, Kobe, Michael, Spencer, Kayla, Jordan (Ethan), Ava-Mae, Izzy, Jasmine, Justin, Christian and Calliegh.

He will be missed by his many aunts, uncles and cousins, especially his very special Aunty Teresa.

Percy will be remembered for his warm heart and giving ways; a beloved son, brother and uncle.

Cremation has taken place; interment and a celebration of Percy’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to KidSport Fort Frances (396 Scott Street, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 1G9) or Atikokan (Box 1957, Atikokan, ON P0T 1C0) chapter. Online condolences may be made in care of www.GreenFuneralHomeFortFrances.com.