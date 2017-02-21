-
Rentech shuts down Wawa pellet plant, scales back production at Atikokan - 9 mins ago
-
Obituary: Vernon Strom - 7 hours ago
-
AHS to send eight to OFSAA Nordic championship - 7 hours ago
-
Obituary: Douglass Rowell - 1 day ago
-
Events calendar: February 21 forward - 1 day ago
-
Snowarama breaks $24,000 mark for the first time in nearly a decade - February 16, 2017
-
Chamber to drop tourist bureau - February 15, 2017
-
Obituary: Lorne Gallinger - February 14, 2017
-
Obituary: Ed Dutka - February 14, 2017
-
Events calendar: February 13 forward - February 13, 2017
Obituary: Vernon Strom
Vernon Strom
With deep sadness the family, announce the passing of Vernon Richard Strom, 56, of Atikokan. Vernon passed away peacefully, February1, 2017, in the comfort of his own home.
Vernon was a dedicated father, loving son, brother, and uncle, and a genuine friend to many.
He was born on February 21, 1960 in Atikokan, Ontario as the third child to parents Everett and Marie. Vernon had a love for Atikokan so he decided to spend his life here and is where he raised his son – and best buddy – Michael.
Vern worked 30 years at Sapawe Forest Products. He especially enjoyed his career as a millwright which was cut short due to health issues; but this gave him plenty of time to spend with friends and family, which he cherished the most. He had a strong love for his family
Hunting, fishing and spending time with his dogs were a great passion for Vernon.
Vernon was pre-deceased by his father Everett Strom, his infant daughter Jennifer Marie, and his nephew Brent Anderson. He is survived by his mother Marie Komaransky (husband Frank), son Michael and girlfriend Amanda, siblings Orval (Susan), Glen (Becky), Neil, Sheila (Norman Anderson), and Lee-Ann (Steve Belfry), and many nieces and nephews.
Everyone who knew Vern, knows he made their day a little better by his cracking jokes, great sense of humour, and the way he just enjoyed life. Vernon was loved by many and he will be greatly missed.