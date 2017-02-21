Obituary: Vernon Strom

Vernon Strom

With deep sadness the family, announce the passing of Vernon Richard Strom, 56, of Atikokan. Vernon passed away peacefully, February1, 2017, in the comfort of his own home.

Vernon was a dedicated father, loving son, brother, and uncle, and a genuine friend to many.

He was born on February 21, 1960 in Atikokan, Ontario as the third child to parents Everett and Marie. Vernon had a love for Atikokan so he decided to spend his life here and is where he raised his son – and best buddy – Michael.

Vern worked 30 years at Sapawe Forest Products. He especially enjoyed his career as a millwright which was cut short due to health issues; but this gave him plenty of time to spend with friends and family, which he cherished the most. He had a strong love for his family

Hunting, fishing and spending time with his dogs were a great passion for Vernon.

Vernon was pre-deceased by his father Everett Strom, his infant daughter Jennifer Marie, and his nephew Brent Anderson. He is survived by his mother Marie Komaransky (husband Frank), son Michael and girlfriend Amanda, siblings Orval (Susan), Glen (Becky), Neil, Sheila (Norman Anderson), and Lee-Ann (Steve Belfry), and many nieces and nephews.

Everyone who knew Vern, knows he made their day a little better by his cracking jokes, great sense of humour, and the way he just enjoyed life. Vernon was loved by many and he will be greatly missed.