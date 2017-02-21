AHS to send eight to OFSAA Nordic championship

PHOTO: Kyler Gannon (108, right) overtakes Tayla Trimble of Fort Frances HS during the NWOSSAA Nordic championships here February 6.

AHS will send eight skiers to the OFSAA Nordic championships in Timmins at the end of the month.

The senior boys will make the trip as a team. Eric Williams, Jacob Arnold, Adam Poulin, and Kyler Gannon finished 3-4-5-6 at the NWOSSAA championships here Monday at the Beaten Path Nordic Trails centre south of Highway 11.

The four will race in OFSAA’s individual championship on February 28, on a 7.5 km course on the Porcupine Ski Runners trails. Then on March 1 they will ski as a relay team on the 800-metre sprint course. The standings from the two events will be combined to determine a team champion.

Billy Patterson of Red Lake DHS won the 7.5 km senior boys race here in 26:55, with Devan Schmidt of Dryden second in 27:51. The four AHS skiers finished about three and a half minutes apart, with Williams at 28:34 and Gannon at 32:04.

The Dryden boys team also qualified for OFSAA; it includes Sean Wood (seventh place), Mackenzie Hiller (eighth), Josh Carruthers (ninth), Michael ryan and Mike Leutschaft.

Both AHS senior girls qualified for the provincials. Claire Poulin placed second, covering the 4.5 km course in 18:16, and Reisha Vos was third in 18:44. Corrin Kuzemchuk of Dryden HS won in 16:35, and will lead her team to OFSAA (Payton Zilkalns, fourth, Amy Wickstron, fifth, Paige Ponton, sixth, and Katerina Narhinen, seventh).

Voyageur skiers also won medals in the junior event: Kelyn Vos won gold in the boys and Emlyn Cameron took silver in the girls. Both will go to OFSAA.

Kai Parrish of Red Lake DHS gave Vos a run for his money in the 4.5 km boys race, but ended up 23 seconds short: Kelyn Vos 14:33, Parrish 14:56. Declan How of Beaver Brae (Kenora) was third in 16:33, just ahead of Kyle Gelderland at 16:55. AHS’s Skyler Gushulak was tenth in 30:49.

On the girls side, Hannah Read of St. Thomas Aquinas HS (Kenora) won the 3.7 km race in 16:01, fifty seconds better than Emlyn Cameron of AHS. Cameron was just nine seconds ahead of Sarah Urquhart of Dryden HS. Casey Rogoza of AHS was sixth in the field of ten.

All told, 42 high school students from Red Lake, Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, and Atikokan competed. Another sixteen grade 7-8 students joined in, racing the 3.7km course in an exhibition event. Shayna Hensrud of Beaver Brae won the girls side in 14:25 – faster than the junior girls gold medal winner. Darbie Mattson of AHS Junior was next (16:35); Jaida Norris of Fort Frances HS was the bronze medalist in 18:53.

ASH Junior skier Keira Cameron (19:26) was fourth and Jaycee Bolen (19:45) sixth.

On the boys side there were just two skiers, both from AHS Junior. Soleil Vos (13:45) outduelled Andrew Kehl (14:34).