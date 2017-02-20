Obituary: Douglass Rowell

Douglas Charles Rowell

With great sadness the family of Douglas Rowell, 59, announces his unexpected passing on January 18, 2017 at his apartment in Calgary, Alberta.

Doug was the second son born to Donna and John Rowell, December 26, 1957, in Atikokan, Ontario.

Doug was a hard worker, and very versatile; he would tackle any job, big or small, and was not afraid to try anything. Doug worked at Caland Ore, in the bush, and at Atikokan Forest Products. He moved to Calgary doing renovations and carpentry work up until he could no longer work due to illness.

Doug loved the outdoors, camping, and fishing with family and friends. Doug loved his family; family meant everything to him.

Doug is survived by his mother Donna, brothers John Jr. and Shawn (Laurie), sister Gwendolyn, niece Sarah, nephews Luke, John, Ray and Mike, and many aunties, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.

He was pre-deceased by his father, John, in 2002.

A memorial service was held January 28 at the Atikokan Community Fellowship Church where Pastor Brad Ricci officiated.