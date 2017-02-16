Snowarama breaks $24,000 mark for the first time in nearly a decade

PHOTO: Top fund-raisers Marnie Major, Terry Dennis (donations made in memory of his son, Michael), and Stephanie Martin, with Kiwanian Dave Elder and Easter Seals’ Rhonda Harrison.

By the time it was all said and done Saturday evening, snowmachiners and their supporters had raised another $24,000-plus for Easter Seals, the biggest total since 2008.

Kiwanian Dave Elder, who emceed the post-ride session at the Legion Hall, announced a total of $23,347.52 around 7 pm, but it didn’t stay there for long.

St. Pat’s School turned up with a donation of $340 in memory of Hayden Cox, a ten-year old Easter Seals ambassador who fought a range of medical problems all of his life before succumbing last April. Easter Seal representative Rhonda Harrison read a touching tribute to Hayden, and thank you to the community, from Margaret, Hayden’s mother.

Later, poker ride winner Rick Breukelman, one of about thirty Snowarama first-timers (the biggest total in years) donated his winnings to the pot. His three jacks were worth $245.

On top of all of that, a productive auction of dozens of nice items donated by Atikokan and regional businesses, further pushed the total skyward.

Marnie Major of Marathon was the top rider for the second year in a row. She brought in $5,050. Donations made in memory of Michael Dennis came to $3,340. Another Easter Seal ambassador, he is the all-time champion fundraiser for Atikokan Snowarama, with over $82,000 in donations collected by him (he topped the rider list nine times when he was alive), or made in his memory (those totals have been number one five times.)

Stephanie Martin, another regular among the top pledge earners, was third at $1,830. Honourable mentions went to Carol Whalley ($1,667; she had the 52 cents), and past top pledge-rider Cindy Ellek ($1,055).

Seventy-six riders participated, with Cochenour, Marathon and Dryden riders coming the furthest. There were also riders from Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls, Emo, Fort Frances, and Ignace. Long-time participant Howie Hawkes finally won an oldest rider award; Pete and Jeannine Barna took home the prize for oldest machine – a tow rope. They were both riding 1998s. (They advised the prize would come in handy when their well-maintained machines were called upon torescue some of these fancy new high-end sleds…)