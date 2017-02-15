Chamber to drop tourist bureau

Will focus resources on more effective promotion

Rising costs and declining returns have convinced the Chamber of Commerce board to stop operating the tourist bureau.

The Chamber, under an agreement with the Town, has been staffing the bureau for about a decade – hiring, training, and overseeing a group of summer students to greet travellers who stop at the Highway 11 bureau. In a typical year, they will greet about 3,500 visitors between the May long weekend and late September.

“How many of them actually come into town? It’s just a tiny percentage; for the vast majority of visitors, the bureau is just a quick pit stop,” said Chamber president Samantha Boyko. “We just don’t believe that’s enough return on our investment to justify the cost of having effective, trained staff out there for forty or more hours of week.”

The Town has been paying the Chamber $5,000 a year to staff the bureau. Last year, about $3,000 of that went directly to students ($5,800 in provincial grants covered the rest of their wages and benefits.). The Chamber has also had volunteers help at the bureau over the years, especially during May, early June, and September.

The Chamber’s investment is in its manager’s time. The manager, who works about 15 hours a week most of the year, worked an extra 180 to 200 hours last summer to manage the students and the bureau operation.

“That’s really not enough,” said Boyko. “To do it properly – to supervise four students and a half dozen volunteers – our manager would need to work pretty much full-time for three or four months. We just can’t afford that.”

“The tourist bureau also presents a challenge because of its location: we really can’t leave a student alone out there,” she continued. “That limits the number of hours we can be open.”

“We’ve even tried having our office out there, with the manager working from there, but that proved to be something of a logistical nightmare,’ said past president Michael McKinnon.

The Chamber board believes it can be more effective promoting Atikokan businesses to the people who do come into town – summer residents and resort guests – and to the people who live here. The board will work now with manager Ange Sponchia to develop more promotional activities – events (e.g., the Plaid Friday), a shopper’s reward program, rainy day visitor specials, and the like. It is also exploring bringing back the trade show.

The Chamber does recognize this leaves the Town with a problem: What to do with the Town-owned tourist bureau? It is willing to work with the Town and the AEDC on that.

“I do worry we are sending the wrong message by not having a strong highway presence on the highway during tourist season,” said McKinnon. “But doing that well is going to cost $20,000, plus lots of volunteer time. Our experience suggests there are far better ways to use that amount of resources.”

“We feel what the AEDC was able to do last year – creating Tourism Atikokan and launching the Atikokan Wild brand – was a much better use of $10,000,” said Boyko. “Let’s do more of that kind of thing with the limited dollars for tourism promotion.”