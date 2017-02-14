Obituary: Lorne Gallinger

Lorne Gallinger

With heavy hearts, the family of Lorne Gallinger, 53, announce his passing after a short illness on January 28, 2017.

Born December 19, 1963 in Atikokan, Lorne grew up here and moved to Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, as a young man. He worked as a painter and drywaller. Fishing and camping were among his favourite pastimes.

He is survived by the love of his life, Diane, son Gordon, daughter Jamie, and grandchildren Jailin and Leeson; siblings Brian (Shirley), Doug (Bev), Karen (Kim), Ron (Laverne), Donna (Mark), Carol (Rick), Billy (Anna); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lorne was pre-deceased by his parents, Gordon and Evelyn Gallinger, brother Glen, and sister Darlene.

A service will be held in Portage La Prairie at a later date.