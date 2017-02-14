-
Obituary: Lorne Gallinger - 12 hours ago
-
Obituary: Ed Dutka - 12 hours ago
-
Events calendar: February 13 forward - 2 days ago
-
To explore cutting two town councillor positions - February 12, 2017
-
KidSport helped 30 kids play during 2016 - February 10, 2017
-
Things are probably better than you think… - February 8, 2017
-
Great Grey patrolling Highway 622 - February 8, 2017
-
No cuts to ServiceOntario hours here - February 7, 2017
-
Friends of White Otter Castle set sights on a new round of repairs - February 7, 2017
-
Obituary: George Riding - February 6, 2017
Obituary: Lorne Gallinger
Lorne Gallinger
With heavy hearts, the family of Lorne Gallinger, 53, announce his passing after a short illness on January 28, 2017.
Born December 19, 1963 in Atikokan, Lorne grew up here and moved to Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, as a young man. He worked as a painter and drywaller. Fishing and camping were among his favourite pastimes.
He is survived by the love of his life, Diane, son Gordon, daughter Jamie, and grandchildren Jailin and Leeson; siblings Brian (Shirley), Doug (Bev), Karen (Kim), Ron (Laverne), Donna (Mark), Carol (Rick), Billy (Anna); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lorne was pre-deceased by his parents, Gordon and Evelyn Gallinger, brother Glen, and sister Darlene.
A service will be held in Portage La Prairie at a later date.