Obituary: Ed Dutka

Eddie Peter Dutka

With great sadness the family of Ed Dutka, 83, announces his passing on Monday, January 30, 2017 in Thunder Bay.

Ed was born on June 26, 1933 in Fort Frances, Ontario to Led and Mary Dutka. He was the youngest of three children. He was united in marriage with Mary Anne Delaurier on November 18, 1955 and together they had two boys, Dale and Alan. Ed was heartbroken when Mary Anne passed away in 2011 after 56 years of marriage.

They lived in Fort Frances until moving to Thunder Bay in 1981. Ed worked for the Ministry of Correctional Services for over 30 years starting at the Fort Frances Jail and then retiring in 1988 from the Thunder Bay Jail as auperintendent.

Shortly after his retirement Ed and Mary Anne moved to Atikokan, and in 1990 he started Dutka Signs, working alongside Mary Anne and Alan. Ed was very artistic and loved to draw and paint.

Ed was a kind and considerate man. He had the ‘gift of gab’, loved to tell jokes and make everyone laugh. He had a joke for every occasion. He loved to play darts and cribbage, enjoyed a great cup of lemon tea, and a superb rum and Coke. Ed served in the Canadian Armed Forces during the Korean War, and was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Atikokan Branch. He was also a longstanding member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge in Fort Frances.

Ed was pre-deceased by his wife Mary Anne on December 18, 2011; parents Led and Mary Dutka; sister Betty Main, and brother Bill Dutka; and by brothers-in-law Bill Zdep and Romeo Delaurier.

He leaves behind his sons Dale (Donna) of Thunder Bay, Alan of Atikokan; granddaughter Abbygail of Thunder Bay and sisters-in-law Gayle Dutka of Atikokan and Diane Zdep of Airdrie, Alberta, brothers-in-law James (Sylvia) Delaurier of Prince George, B.C., and Andy Main of Maple Ridge, B.C., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Fort Frances this summer. If friends so desire in memoriam donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 103-979 Alloy Drive, Thunder Bay, ON, P7B 5Z8.

