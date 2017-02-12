To explore cutting two town councillor positions

PHOTO: Atikokan Council – Councillors Mary Makarenko, Samantha Boyko, Rob Ferguson, Mayor Dennis Brown, CAO-clerk Angela Sharbot, Councillors Harold Mosley, Marlene Davidson and Elizabeth Shine

Mayor Brown has proposed Council cut back to five members (mayor and four councillors) effective in 2019.

“It would save taxpayers approximately $20,000 to $25,000 a year in remuneration and travel costs,” he told Council Monday. “The vast majority of communities in Ontario of a population of 5,000 or less have only four councillors, and in Northwestern Ontario 24 of the 36 municipalities have only four councillors.”

He also noted that Atikokan has had a five-member council in the past, and that the role of council has evolved over the years.

“At one time council was involved more in the day-to-day operation of the community, but now that has changed and council is more involved in the setting of policies and town managers are more in charge of the day-to-day operations.”

A new council will be elected in November, 2018, taking office in January 2019. Mayor Brown proposed taking action now to set the new council as a five-member body

The idea got a mostly positive reception from Council. There seemed general agreement that if some procedural adjustments were made to how Council operates, it would be worth trying a five-member body. That said, there were concerns expressed.

“I think we will have to change the committee structure [to make this work],” said Councillor Makarenko. “I don’t want these to suffer – I think a lot of our knowledge comes from that, and I wouldn’t want to lose that connection.”

Council now has five main committees, with three councillors sitting on each: finance; public works, airport, and waste management; administration and employee relations; fire and property; and recreation. Generally speaking each committee meets once per month, with the CAO and the relevant department managers. Each committee’s report is reviewed by Council at its committee-of-the-whole meetings.

Councillor Boyko suggested the committees could be replaced by having managers make their reports at committee-of-the-whole sessions. Councillor Makarenko disagreed, saying she would rather keep the committee meetings and reduce the number of committee-of-the-whole meetings.

Councillors Shine and Makarenko then suggested that each of the five main committees discuss the idea of a smaller council contingent, and recommend the best way for town departments to get the guidance they need from Council.

Councillors Mosley and Davidson expressed the most reservations.

“Would staff be required to do more [if we went to five members]?” asked Councillor Mosley. “I suspect a lot of the hours councillors put in will end up being put on staff.”

“Anytime I see where the work now being done by six people is condensed [to be done by] four, I get concerned,” said Councillor Davidson. “I’ll go along as long as the citizens are not being short-changed.”

Although these Town committees are councillors’ biggest commitments, they also hold two dozen or so other positions beyond them.

Council members sit on a dozen outside boards or committees: AEDC (two councillors), Chamber of Commerce, Atikokan Public Library, Centennial Museum (two councillors), cemetery board, Steep Rock rehab advisory committee, Atikokan Beautification, emergency management, and planning advisory (three councillors).

Council sends representatives to the Northwestern Health Unit, the district municipal association, the local government networking group, and the Rainy River DSSAB.

Finally, Councillors also get involved in a number of representative capacities on a semi-official basis – for instance, Council supports a member sitting on the North of Superior Tourism board.