KidSport helped 30 kids play during 2016

Thirty kids got to play organized sports in Atikokan during 2016 thanks to KidSport.

Board member Julie Slack reported last week that the Atikokan chapter of the national organization doled out just over $6,000 in registration fees and another $700 for necessary equipment. The youngsters involved were participating in cross-country skiing (new for KidSport), volleyball, dance (another new one), ringette and hockey, basketball, figure skating, swimming, Outers, and Tae Kwando.

The organization was also able to assist four youth to qualify for Jump Start, a similar program run by Canadian Tire.

“We ended the year in a decent position financially,” said Slack. “We will continue to fund-raise. We usually do a couple of events a year; right now we have a raffle running through early March.”

In addition to helping with registration fees and equipment needs, KidSport operates an equipment swap, with thousands of dollars worth of gently used equipment available for anyone who can put it to use. You don’t have to be receiving KidSport support to borrow equipment. And KidSport is always happy to accept gently used equipment at its drop box by the Voyageur Mall’s south-facing entrance.

To access the equipment swap, stop by the Northwestern Health Unit (it’s donated a storage room for the equipment).

In addition to Slack, the KidSport Atikokan board includes Trish Warren, Marianne Charbonneau, Derek Grant, Linda Braun, Kristi Langner, Renee Veran, Tammy Faykes, and Anita Lyons.

Anyone in need of some assistance to ensure a child will be able to play an organized sport (and note that things like Outers and high school sports qualify), should contact any of the board members, or stop by the health unit office in the mall.

The KidSport board has made a concerted effort to reach out to coaches and sports organizations here, and most of them can also provide application forms and other details to anyone interested.