No cuts to ServiceOntario hours here

Ministry of Government and Consumer Services advised the Town January 18 that there would be no reduction to ServiceOntario hours here.

“It’s good news for Atikokan. I think they were listening in Toronto,” said Mayor Dennis Brown last week.

The agency, which provides a broad range of government ID and licencing services, operates out of the Saturn Avenue government building, 8:30 am to 5 pm (closed 12:30 – 1:30 pm), Monday through Friday.

ServiceOntario had been considering a cutback to four hours of service per day, which would have meant the loss of one full-time position here. Council and OPSEU opposed the proposal.